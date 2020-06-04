UN Amb. Danon to Successor: Goal is Israel’s Security Council Membership

Israel’s Ambassador Danny Danon is winding up a tumultuous term as Israel’s representative to the United Nations. Throughout his tempestuous tenure, the media spotlight always seemed to be shining on Turtle Bay.

Danon previously served as a member of the Knesset from the Likud party, as minister of science, technology and space, and as deputy minister of defense.

In a two-part interview, Felice Friedson met up with Ambassador Danon prior to the Coronavirus outbreak at the UN to discuss his achievements over the last five years, Israel’s standing at the UN and with Arab countries, the move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem and the stir he created when speaking out against Bernie Sanders.

Correspondent Mike Wagenheim picks up the conversation with Ambassador Danon after learning of Minister Gilad Erdan’s appointment to his seat. Mike discusses Iran’s and Syria’s moves on Israel’s borders on the Golan Heights, UNIFIL’s role in Lebanon, Germany’s declaration of Hizbullah as a terrorist organization, and his advice and hopes for Israel’s next ambassador.