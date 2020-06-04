Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Felice Friedson with Ambassador Danny Danon at UN headquarters.
People & Pods
Podcasts
The Hill on the Middle East
podcast

UN Amb. Danon to Successor: Goal is Israel’s Security Council Membership

with Felice Friedson
06/04/2020

Israel’s Ambassador Danny Danon is winding up a tumultuous term as Israel’s representative to the United Nations. Throughout his tempestuous tenure, the media spotlight always seemed to be shining on Turtle Bay.

Danon previously served as a member of the Knesset from the Likud party, as minister of science, technology and space, and as deputy minister of defense.

In a two-part interview, Felice Friedson met up with Ambassador Danon prior to the Coronavirus outbreak at the UN to discuss his achievements over the last five years, Israel’s standing at the UN and with Arab countries, the move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem and the stir he created when speaking out against Bernie Sanders.

Correspondent Mike Wagenheim picks up the conversation with Ambassador Danon after learning of Minister Gilad Erdan’s appointment to his seat. Mike discusses Iran’s and Syria’s moves on Israel’s borders on the Golan Heights, UNIFIL’s role in Lebanon, Germany’s declaration of Hizbullah as a terrorist organization, and his advice and hopes for Israel’s next ambassador.

All Episodes

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.