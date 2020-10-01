Shortening the COVID-19 Job Odds

Among those who have been fortunate enough to avoid contracting the COVID-19 virus are staggering numbers of newly unemployed, many of whom never thought their livelihood could be compromised in a heartbeat. Some seek to re-enter the workforce in positions not unlike the one they held; while others are following the opportunity…any opportunity.

With fewer jobs and far greater numbers willing to fill them, finding employment is like winning a lottery, and any tips or hints that will narrow the odds are graciously accepted.

Joining Felice Friedson on Unmasking Corona is Lisa Rangel, the founder and managing director of Chameleon Resumes LLC, an executive resume writing and job landing consulting firm named a Forbes “Top 100 Career” website.