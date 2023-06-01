Thousands Join Jerusalem Pride Parade in Defiance of Far-Right Government

Around 10,000 to 15,000 people gathered in Jerusalem on Thursday for the city’s annual Pride parade, the first under Israel’s new far-right government that includes members who openly oppose LGBTQ+ rights—as well as the country’s first openly gay speaker of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

Amid tight security, the demonstration grew larger than usual, showing public opposition against the government’s contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary and shift societal norms toward religious conservatism. The march was also attended by opposition leaders and US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid addressed the crowd, highlighting the common struggle for democracy and LGBTQ+ rights. “It’s the same struggle, against the same enemies, in the name of the same values,” he said.

Despite his past participation in protests against the Pride parade, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ensured a heavy police presence to protect the marchers’ freedom of expression.

The Israeli government’s current composition and plans to modify the judiciary have stirred new anxieties in the LGBTQ+ community. Critics argue that these changes could endanger civil rights, minority rights, and the system of checks and balances in the country.