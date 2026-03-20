As Gulf States Are Hit, Has Diplomacy With Iran Worked?

A Qatari analyst told The Media Line of a shift in intra-Gulf dynamics, where previous tensions are giving way to a more unified approach in the face of shared threats

For years, Gulf states relied on diplomacy and open channels with Tehran to manage regional tensions. That approach is now under strain from direct threats, as missiles and drones have reached the Gulf, including key oil and gas facilities, strategic assets and civilian sites, bringing the conflict directly to countries that had sought to stay insulated. The escalation is raising a central question across the region: whether diplomacy was ever enough to keep the war at a distance.

Israeli and US actions against Iran, including strikes on key facilities such as Kharg Island, which hosts a large portion of Iran’s oil exports, have widened the confrontation and altered its strategic logic. What had been framed as a contained escalation is increasingly perceived in Gulf capitals as a multilayered regional crisis.

Energy infrastructure has become one of the clearest pressure points. Israeli strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field—part of the largest offshore gas reserve in the world, shared with Qatar, were followed by Iranian retaliation targeting Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, one of the most critical liquefied natural gas hubs globally. These exchanges have demonstrated that the conflict is no longer confined to military assets alone. It is now directly affecting the systems that underpin economic stability across the Gulf.

Against this backdrop, Riyadh convened a high-level ministerial meeting uniting Arab and Muslim nations, including Gulf states, plus Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Pakistan and others. Participants recognized that the escalation has broader regional implications that cannot be addressed through bilateral channels alone.

A joint statement issued after the meeting condemned Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, energy facilities and sovereign territory, while reaffirming the right of states to defend themselves under international law. It signaled a shift toward legitimizing potential responses while maintaining a formal commitment to de-escalation. It also emphasized continued coordination and consultation among participating countries and stressed that respect for sovereignty and noninterference would be central to any future engagement with Tehran.

Saudi Arabia’s messaging following the meeting further illustrated the shift underway. While reiterating the preference for de-escalation, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud signaled that continued attacks could trigger more assertive responses, including the possibility of military action if deemed necessary. The language reflects a recalibration rather than a rupture: Diplomacy remains present, but it is now paired with a more explicit deterrent posture.

A Qatari political analyst captured this duality—maintaining dialogue while strengthening deterrence—clearly arguing that the Gulf’s core position toward Iran has not fundamentally changed, but the conditions under which it operates are shifting rapidly.

The region’s main ask of Tehran continues to be that it should respect their sovereignty. … While the ‘ask’ is not changing, the approach might change if the war drags on for too long.

“The region’s main ask of Tehran continues to be that it should respect their sovereignty. So, in that regard, the current war does not change the political calculus. However, while the ‘ask’ is not changing, the approach might change if the war drags on for too long,” he told The Media Line.

“The region’s economy will suffer irreparable damage if the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues for longer than a couple of months,” he explained.

He added that while the Gulf’s approach to Iran, especially for Qatar, Oman and the UAE, had been based on a policy of neutrality and mediation, the region might have to consider other avenues very soon, including diplomatic pressure and international alliance-building.

The region’s economy will suffer irreparable damage if the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues for longer than a couple of months

His assessment points to a narrowing space for traditional Gulf diplomacy. Communication channels remain open, but their effectiveness is being questioned, as the same states that pursued engagement are now directly affected by attacks on critical infrastructure and economic lifelines.

In parallel, the crisis appears to be accelerating efforts toward greater regional coordination. The Qatari analyst pointed to a shift in intra-Gulf dynamics, where previous tensions are giving way to a more unified approach in the face of shared threats.

“This could signal a deeper strategic shift. While the diplomatic crisis of 2017-2021 created mistrust and suspicion between Qatar and its neighbors, the political situation today has shifted internal thinking in the opposite direction,” he observed, noting that Qatar was reassured by the solidarity expressed by its neighbors, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, after Israel’s brazen attack on Doha in September 2025.

“That attack had the inadvertent effect of revitalizing and expanding the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] Unified Military Command. Within days of Israel’s attack on Doha, the Arab Gulf states took swift and decisive measures to strengthen air defense coordination across the region,” he said. “The benefits of this close coordination are being felt today, as the region’s air defenses are being tested by Iran’s relentless missile and drone attacks,” he continued.

However, he also noted that structural limitations remain, particularly in translating coordination into a fully integrated defense framework.

In his view, the Gulf states still have a serious collective action problem that they must overcome before developing the GCC Unified Military Command into a “NATO-like force,” as an alternative deterrent to the US security umbrella. He pointed to residual mistrust between Gulf states and frequent disagreements over leadership, adding that to reach its full potential, member states must significantly expand trust-building efforts.

Abdulaziz Alshaabani, a Saudi political analyst, placed Saudi Arabia’s recent diplomatic activity within this broader regional recalibration, reflecting efforts to contain escalation and prevent the conflict from expanding. “The objective is not limited to political alignment, but extends to conveying a message that regional stability is a collective responsibility,” he told The Media Line.

Addressing the significance of Pakistan’s participation, he explained that it emphasized flexibility rather than a strategic partnership. “The presence of Pakistan should not necessarily be interpreted as the formation of a formal military alliance, but rather as an extension of political and strategic coordination beyond the Gulf region,” he said.

In his view, the move highlighted Saudi Arabia’s ability to mobilize broader Islamic partnerships when regional security comes under pressure, without committing to rigid alliance structures.

This interpretation aligns with the outcome of the meeting, which emphasized coordination and shared positioning without announcing new, formal security arrangements. The approach suggests a preference for adaptable frameworks that allow for cooperation without binding commitments.

Alshaabani also highlighted the evolution in Saudi messaging. “The shift in Saudi rhetoric can be understood in light of increasing security risks, particularly following attacks that targeted sovereignty and energy infrastructure. This has pushed the discourse toward greater firmness, reflecting a stronger emphasis on deterrence,” he observed. “However,” he continued, “this does not mean a complete abandonment of de-escalation, but rather its integration with clearer messaging that any further escalation will carry consequences.”

This does not mean a complete abandonment of de-escalation, but rather its integration with clearer messaging that any further escalation will carry consequences.

In practical terms, this translates into a more assertive public posture combined with continued diplomatic engagement.

“Riyadh is also consolidating its position as a central coordinator of Gulf responses, particularly in matters related to energy security and the protection of critical infrastructure. This reflects a move toward more structured regional coordination, especially after recognizing that threats may directly impact multiple countries at the same time,” Alshaabani noted.

The focus on energy and infrastructure is not incidental. The recent attacks have demonstrated how interconnected Gulf economies are, particularly in areas such as gas production, oil exports, desalination and transport. A disruption in one country can quickly have ripple effects across the region, reinforcing the need for coordinated responses.

On the question of Saudi Arabia’s relationship with Iran, Alshaabani described a shift toward a more conditional and security-driven framework. “This phase can be viewed as a reassessment of Saudi policy toward Iran, rather than a fundamental shift. Saudi Arabia is moving from a cautious approach to a model that balances continued dialogue with strengthened deterrence and containment measures,” he said.

A similar dynamic is reflected in the Qatari perspective, particularly regarding economic relations. While tensions with Iran are likely to reduce bilateral engagement, intra-Gulf cooperation is expected to deepen.

“Qatar wants to reduce its exposure to external economic shocks, especially those caused by the actions of belligerent states like Iran or Israel. Besides, any progress toward improving trade with Iran has been set back by decades due to Tehran’s attacks on Qatar. At the same time, economic and security interdependence within the Gulf is expected to increase in the coming months and years. So, while one door closes, another opens,” he noted.

At the broader regional level, Alshaabani also pointed to a more complex perception of the escalation, where responsibility is not attributed to a single actor.

“… Saudi Arabia is expected to maintain a pragmatic approach. At the same time, it is becoming increasingly clear across the region that the current escalation is not driven by Iran alone,” he said, explaining that Israel is widely seen as playing a central role in pushing toward a wider confrontation, which has influenced public opinion.

“As a result, regional tensions are increasingly viewed as the outcome of interactions among multiple actors, rather than being attributed to a single side,” he added.

This perception plays directly into the question of normalization. Despite shared security concerns, the present environment does not appear conducive to advancing normalization efforts.

In Alshaabani’s view, the current situation is unlikely to accelerate normalization with Israel in the short term, since escalation and regional public sentiment make such a step more sensitive and complex. He emphasized that normalization remains closely linked to regional stability and the broader security environment, particularly in the Gulf.

The Gulf states appear to be in transition. Diplomacy remains part of the toolkit, but it is no longer seen as sufficient on its own. Deterrence is being reintroduced more explicitly, though without a clear appetite for direct military escalation. Coordination is increasing, yet still constrained by structural and political limitations.

The result is a more layered and cautious approach: one that seeks to balance dialogue with firmness, regional coordination with strategic autonomy, and immediate security concerns with longer-term stability.

The central dilemma for Gulf states is no longer whether to engage or deter, but how to combine both without being drawn further into a widening conflict. As attacks continue to target critical infrastructure and energy systems, the margin for managing escalation without direct involvement is narrowing, leaving the region navigating an increasingly fragile equilibrium.