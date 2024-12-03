As Israel Buries Omer Neutra, Hostage Families Mourn and Plead for Action

Blinken urges diplomacy, while Trump warns Hamas of severe action if the seven American hostages are not freed by his inauguration. Families plead for urgent action as US-Israeli efforts intensify

As the family of Omer Neutra, a 22-year-old American-Israeli tank commander, lays him to rest, the plight of the remaining hostages held by Hamas continues to cast a shadow over families desperate for answers. Neutra, who was killed during Hamas’ October 7 attack, is among several Americans whose fates have stirred international calls for action.

Click here to watch the live stream of Omer Neutra’s funeral

The anguish of hostage families deepened further this week with the death of Gladys Siegel, the 97-year-old mother of hostage Keith Siegel, who remains in Hamas captivity. In a poignant Facebook post, Keith’s daughter, Elan Siegel, mourned the loss: “My grandmother passed away yesterday morning. My father couldn’t say goodbye to her because he’s been in Hamas captivity for over a year.”

Keith Siegel, 64, was abducted alongside his wife, Aviva, from their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7. Aviva was released in a November deal, but Keith remains missing. His family, reeling from Gladys’s passing, continues to push for his release.

Efforts to secure the release of American hostages held by Hamas are intensifying as top US officials push for action. On Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, reiterating the urgency of freeing all hostages while emphasizing the need for post-conflict governance, security, and reconstruction in Gaza.

Blinken also stressed the importance of delivering humanitarian aid throughout Gaza and ensuring the stability of a cease-fire in Lebanon to protect civilians on both sides of the border. “The United States remains committed to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies, but the immediate priority is bringing these hostages home,” said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump issued a stern ultimatum to Hamas via Truth Social, warning of unprecedented repercussions if hostages are not freed by his inauguration on January 20, 2025. “Let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released… there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East,” Trump declared. “Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied history of the United States.”

Trump’s comments come days after Hamas released a propaganda video featuring Edan Alexander, prompting renewed calls for action. Alexander, 20, was a former champion swimmer and high school senior from New Jersey who postponed college to serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and is among the seven hostages from the United States.

Additionally, there have been more devastating outcomes. Itay Chen, 19, was confirmed killed in the attacks, but Hamas continues to hold his body. Known as the “life of the party,” Chen had only switched duty shifts to attend his brother’s bar mitzvah the following week. His family mourns his loss while fighting for the return of his remains.

Similarly, Omer Neutra, 22, a New York-born tank commander, was confirmed killed during the attacks. The grandson of Holocaust survivors, Neutra had delayed his university plans to serve in Israel’s tank brigade. His family in New York and Israel now grieves a life cut short, seeking closure by bringing his body home.

Additionally, Gadi Haggai, 73, and his wife, Judi Weinstein Haggai, 70, were killed during the October 7 attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz. Despite confirmation of their deaths, their bodies remain in Gaza, a lingering pain for their children and grandchildren.