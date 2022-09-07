The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Assad Is Incapable of Controlling Iran in Syria, Expert Says
The Aleppo International Airport in a February 19, 2020 photo. (AFP via Getty Images)
Top Stories
Aleppo
Iran in Syria
Israel
air strike

Assad Is Incapable of Controlling Iran in Syria, Expert Says

Adi Koplewitz
09/07/2022

The international airport in Aleppo is out of service due to an alleged Israeli attack to stop another Iranian weapon delivery; Damascus may be unhappy, but it can’t do anything about it

The roar of aircraft filled the night sky over Aleppo on Tuesday, as several missiles hit the city’s international airport, putting it out of commission. It was the second air attack in Syria in the last week attributed to Israel’s ongoing military campaign to stop the delivery of advanced weapons from Iran for local militias. It is also the second time in the span of several months that Aleppo’s airport has been bombed and put out of service.

The consistency of the attacks and the targeting of airports could indicate an escalation in Israel’s efforts to stop Iran from establishing a military footprint in Syria, according to experts.

“It’s not just the last attack in Aleppo. We are seeing a general change of pattern in this ongoing battle, which is focused on airports. It started with an attack on the Damascus Airport,” Carmit Valensi, head of the Syria program at the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University, told The Media Line.

“There are a few reasons for this change. The first one is that weapons deliveries from Iran continue, and the airports are being used for them. This means that the Aleppo airport is no longer a civil infrastructure,” she explained, calling it an “Israeli message” to Syrian President Bashar Assad; namely, “if you let Iran have a free hand and use Syrian civil infrastructures, there will be a price to it.”

It’s a war. Iran is trying to transfer dangerous materials and game-changer weapons to local militias, including Hizbullah, to pressure Israel.

The reason for these alleged Israeli attacks in Syria, however, is not just to send a message to Assad.

“It’s a war. Iran is trying to transfer dangerous materials and game-changer weapons to local militias, including Hizbullah, to pressure Israel,” Zvi Magen, a senior research fellow at INSS, and a former Israeli diplomat, told The Media Line.

“Iran is trying to surround Israel with missiles and rockets, in what is known as the Shiite crescent, and threaten it. Israel is trying to achieve two things: one is to intercept these deliveries. The second is to send a message that it has a bright intelligence picture” and can deter Iran from attempting further weapon deliveries, he said.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based international organization that monitors events in Syria, the latest attack on Aleppo left three dead, likely Iranians. Neither Iran or Syria has retaliated or threatened to do so, so far.

“The chance of casualties pulling Israel into a wider, unplanned escalation are low,” according to Magen. “These Iranian terror groups – IRGC (the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), Hizbullah, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad – they are used to large-scale civilian casualties. They couldn’t care less about losing militants here and there, so it just doesn’t affect the stability in the area.”

Stopping Iranian activity in Syria, however, seems impossible, both for Assad and Israel.

“We hear occasionally that Assad is trying to hold Iran back from acting in Syria, but it’s too little and too late,” Valensi said. “Assad is incapable of controlling Iran in Syria, as his control of the country is very limited. He can’t afford an escalation with Israel, and Iran doesn’t want an escalation either – hence the complete lack of retaliations.”

“However, we know Iran is very persistent, and it will find a way to overcome these obstacles,” she added.

Israel’s Defense Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces refused to comment. Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Defense Ministry did not respond to inquiries from The Media Line on the topic.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.