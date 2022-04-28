Ceremony Honors Jews Who Rescued Jews During Holocaust

Event on outskirts of Jerusalem commemorates 13 rescuers who operated across Europe during WWII

A ceremony held on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Thursday commemorated 13 Jews who operated across Europe during World War II to rescue other Jews from the Nazis and their collaborators.

Held on Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, also known as Yom Hashoah, the event took place at the Scroll of Fire Plaza on the outskirts of Jerusalem and was jointly organized by the B’nai B’rith World Center in Jerusalem and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund.

It marks the 19th consecutive year that a ceremony was held to mark the heroism of Jews who rescued Jews during the Holocaust. During the ceremony, the Jewish Rescuers Citation was given to the families of 13 rescuers who risked their lives to bring other Jews to safety during the war. Some 600 heroes have been recognized since the program first began.

The Media Line attended the event and spoke to several of its participants.