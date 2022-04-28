The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Ceremony Honors Jews Who Rescued Jews During Holocaust
Family members of Jewish rescuers during the Holocaust receive a special certificate recognizing the heroic acts of their relatives. at the Scroll of Fire Plaza near Jerusalem on April 28, 2022. (Maya Margit/The Media Line)
Watch Now
Top Stories
Video
Yom Hashoah
Holocaust Remembrance Day
Israel

Ceremony Honors Jews Who Rescued Jews During Holocaust

Maya Margit
04/28/2022

Event on outskirts of Jerusalem commemorates 13 rescuers who operated across Europe during WWII

A ceremony held on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Thursday commemorated 13 Jews who operated across Europe during World War II to rescue other Jews from the Nazis and their collaborators.

Held on Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, also known as Yom Hashoah, the event took place at the Scroll of Fire Plaza on the outskirts of Jerusalem and was jointly organized by the B’nai B’rith World Center in Jerusalem and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund.

A ceremony honoring Jewish rescuers during the Holocaust is held at the Scroll of Fire Plaza near Jerusalem on April 28, 2022. (Maya Margit/The Media Line)

It marks the 19th consecutive year that a ceremony was held to mark the heroism of Jews who rescued Jews during the Holocaust. During the ceremony, the Jewish Rescuers Citation was given to the families of 13 rescuers who risked their lives to bring other Jews to safety during the war. Some 600 heroes have been recognized since the program first began.

The Media Line attended the event and spoke to several of its participants.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.