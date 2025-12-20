Chile’s Election, the Flags It Hid, and the World That Responded

From hidden communist symbols to early diplomatic friction, José Antonio Kast’s victory exposed how fears of continuity and shifting international alignments reshaped Chile’s political transition

José Antonio Kast’s decisive victory in Chile’s 2025 presidential election was recorded rapidly in vote tallies and historical comparisons. Less immediate, but ultimately more revealing, was what unfolded in the days that followed. Who congratulated him, who reacted with hostility, and which political symbols had quietly disappeared during the campaign, only to reappear once the result was beyond dispute. Together, these elements traced a political story that extended far beyond the ballot box.



For Chile’s right, the election marked a long-awaited rupture with four years of left-wing governance. For the center left, it reflected the collapse of a political cycle that began with high expectations and ended in voter fatigue. Internationally, the reaction to Kast’s victory exposed a reordering of Chile’s diplomatic posture, revealing both renewed bridges and unresolved frictions.

At the heart of this transition lies a paradox that defined the campaign itself. While the left’s presidential candidate formally represented a coalition in which the Communist Party played a central role, the party’s most recognizable symbol, the red flag bearing the hammer and sickle, was conspicuously absent throughout most of the race. It was missing from rallies, scarce in televised events, and largely excluded from the campaign’s visual language. Only after the election was effectively decided did those flags appear openly, prompting renewed scrutiny over whether concealment had become a deliberate political strategy.

What we communicated throughout the campaign was the enormous damage that a communist government … could have caused Chile

“What we communicated throughout the campaign was the enormous damage that a communist government, and one that represented continuity with the current administration, could have caused Chile,” Republican Party lawmaker Luis Sánchez told The Media Line. “Chile suffered tremendous harm, especially in the international arena and in long-standing relationships with different countries. In many cases, those relationships cooled, and in others they were seriously affected.”

From Sánchez’s perspective, the election was framed not merely as an ideological contest, but as a corrective moment. “A large majority of Chileans chose change,” he said. “A radical change toward security, economic development, and leadership with experience.”

From the center left, the interpretation was less ideological and more structural. “This is not an electoral defeat,” Marco Antonio Núñez, a senior figure in the Party for Democracy and former president of the Chamber of Deputies, told The Media Line. “It is a failure of President Boric and of the coalition and its government over the last four years.”

He described the result as the consequence of a prolonged misreading of the 2019 social unrest and a constitutional process that stretched on for years before being overwhelmingly rejected. “What we have is a regression produced by a bad government,” he said.

Despite their differences, both politicians converge on a key point. Chile’s political cleavages have shifted. The framework that once defined elections, dictatorship versus democracy, no longer explains voter behavior. “There is a new electoral sorting,” Núñez said, “with very strong social and cultural roots, that is no longer the yes and no of 1988, but the demand for economic improvement, public security, and immigration control.”

There is a new electoral sorting with very strong social and cultural roots, that is no longer the yes and no of 1988, but the demand for economic improvement, public security, and immigration control

It was within this new context that the Communist Party’s role became electorally sensitive. While ideology alone may not have determined the outcome, symbolism proved powerful, particularly for voters and observers abroad. “For the first time in a Communist Party campaign, there were no flags with the hammer and sickle and the red banner,” Núñez said. “They were very scarce. They appeared only as exceptions. She [Jeannette Jara] tried permanently to hide her membership in the Communist Party.”

The explanation, Núñez argued, is historical and generational. “To be communist and declare oneself Marxist Leninist in the 21st century, 36 years after the fall of the [Berlin] Wall, is very difficult to explain,” he said. While Chile’s left has deep ideological traditions tied to 20th-century European movements, younger voters no longer organize their political identity around those symbols.

For Sánchez, however, the sudden reappearance of communist flags after the vote only reinforced voter suspicions. The election, he argued, was not simply about policy preferences, but about trust, continuity, and what was intentionally kept out of sight until it no longer mattered.

Those same dynamics were mirrored internationally almost immediately. Within hours of Kast being declared president-elect, messages of congratulations began arriving from abroad. They did not come evenly, nor did they reflect ideological symmetry. Instead, they revealed a clear pattern of alignment.

From the United States, the initial signals were also positive. Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly congratulated Kast on his victory, highlighting shared democratic values and areas for future cooperation. Days later, President Donald Trump told reporters that he viewed Kast’s election favorably, said he would like to meet him, and described the president-elect as “a very good person.” The comments, while informal, were closely followed in Santiago as an indication that Chile’s incoming administration would face a markedly different tone from Washington than during the previous four years.

From Israel, the response was unusually visible and layered. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar placed a congratulatory call to Kast. An official message followed from the Prime Minister’s Office, and shortly afterward, a separate post appeared on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s personal account. Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli went further, publishing a photograph of himself alongside Kast taken during a Vox party summit in Spain, signaling not only recognition but ideological familiarity. Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, also issued a public message welcoming Kast’s election.

The accumulation of gestures was striking, particularly given the chill that had characterized Chile-Israel relations under the Boric administration. For Sánchez, it illustrated the urgency of restoring what he described as Chile’s natural place among democratic allies.

“Chile historically focused on strengthening alliances with the democratic world,” he said. “That was clearly questioned by the outgoing administration, which sought closer ties with other geopolitical blocs while weakening relationships with long-standing friends,” he continued.

Others urged caution against overinterpretation. Núñez stressed that Kast should not be read as part of a regional archetype. “José Antonio Kast is not Milei, not Bukele, not Trump,” he said. “He belongs to the traditional right, culturally conservative and economically liberal.” Kast’s political style, he added, is sober and pragmatic, shaped by institutional constraints and a fragmented Congress.

The international response, however, was not uniformly warm. Even before Kast formally assumed office, diplomatic tensions surfaced. Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro issued public threats in response to Kast’s stance on migration, remarks widely viewed in Chile as unacceptable interference.

“The first responsible party for the Venezuelan migration crisis in Chile is Maduro himself,” Núñez said, noting that Chile has absorbed more than 800,000 Venezuelan migrants in recent years. “For the first time in Chile, there has been rejection, and in some cases xenophobia,” he added, acknowledging that immigration became a decisive electoral factor.

Tensions also emerged with Colombia. After Colombian President Gustavo Petro publicly questioned Kast’s victory, Chile’s outgoing government filed a formal diplomatic protest. The move was unusual given that Kast had not yet taken office, and underscored how Chile’s election reverberated across ideological lines in the region, forcing even the departing administration to defend the legitimacy of the electoral process against a political ally.

Domestically, the international signals triggered immediate reactions, particularly around Israel. Reports in the Chilean press about a possible future phone call between Kast and the Israeli prime minister prompted an instant response from the Palestinian community in Chile, which identifies itself as numbering around half a million people, although no official census exists to verify that figure.

The community has maintained a close political relationship with the current administration. Boric is committed to advancing legislation to adopt the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement as official state policy, a bill that remains in the Senate with presidential urgency, and to upgrading Chile’s representative office in Ramallah to embassy status.

Only hours after Kast was declared president-elect, the Palestinian community in Chile issued a public statement condemning reported press speculation about a possible symbolic phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing the president-elect of what it described as a “serious and flagrant violation” of Chile’s foreign policy principles. The statement, based on unconfirmed reports rather than an official act, reflected the group’s long-standing political posture toward Israel and framed any contact as incompatible with its interpretation of international law.

The statement was followed by a response from the Chilean community in Israel, composed of more than 10,000 Chilean citizens residing in the Jewish State. In their reply, the community did not focus on procedural diplomatic details, but instead raised a broader political question, asking whether Chile’s foreign policy decisions in the Middle East have been guided by the country’s own national interest or by the priorities of the Palestinian agenda. The response argued that pressuring a president-elect less than 24 hours after the results and seeking to condition Chile’s foreign policy before a new administration even takes office reflected an attempt to impose external interests rather than to promote Chile’s development and international standing.

For Sánchez, the episode illustrated precisely what voters rejected. “Foreign policy must be a state policy,” he said. “It cannot depend on particular governments or ideological affinities.”

The most important contradiction today is not dictatorship or democracy. It is economic growth, stability, and public security. These are, by far, the most important demands right now that explain the victory of José Antonio Kast

Even critics of Kast acknowledged that immigration and public safety eclipsed ideology as the dominant drivers of voter behavior. “The most important contradiction today is not dictatorship or democracy,” Núñez said. “It is economic growth, stability, and public security. These are, by far, the most important demands right now that explain the victory of José Antonio Kast.”

Still, he warned that the mandate is fragile. Kast does not command parliamentary majorities, and much of his support was driven by rejection rather than enthusiasm. “Most of his votes are borrowed,” Núñez said.

In the end, Chile’s election was not only about who won, but about what could no longer be managed through silence or omission. The deliberate absence of communist symbols during the campaign, followed by their reappearance once the result was sealed, exposed the limits of political camouflage.

At the same time, the sequence of international reactions, from a congratulatory call by Israel’s foreign minister to public messages from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other global leaders, alongside diplomatic protests and regional tensions, made clear that Chile’s transition was being read well beyond its borders. Kast’s victory did not simply close an electoral cycle. It reopened unresolved debates about legitimacy, continuity, and alignment, placing Chile’s next government under immediate domestic and international scrutiny.