Dennis Ross to TML: Israel Must Recognize the Longer-Term US-Israeli Relationship’s Well-Being

While tensions between Israelis and diaspora Jews are strained, both governments are working on important projects together such as Saudi normalization, visa wavier.

The State of Israel and its people are currently facing various challenges, opportunities, and complexities. The Judicial reform issue, the in-process normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, the complicated situation of its ties with its strongest ally, the United States, the Iranian threat, and finally, the shift in the relationship with the diaspora Jewry are some of the key issues concerning the Jewish State as for today.

During the geopolitical evaluation upon the publication of Jerusalem People Policy Institute’s Annual Assessment of the State of the Jewish People: Crises, Ambassador Dennis Ross who served as the Director of Policy Planning in the State Department under President Bush, and special Middle East coordinator for President Clinton and now is co-chair at the JIPP, discussed some of these points with Yaakov Katz, senior fellow, and co-chair of the JPPI and former editor-in-chief of the Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.

The controversial issue of judicial reform and the long-standing protest movement against it took center stage in the conversation. In terms of the geopolitical effects that it has had, Ambassador Ross told The Media Line that the dispute and the polarization created in Israel by the judicial overhaul has certainly an effect on how the world perceives Israel.

Referring to the countries with which Israel maintains diplomatic and economic relations, Ross notes that Israel’s current situation raises concerns. “For the countries who kind of look to do business with Israel, those who see Israel as a kind of natural partner, it leads to creates a kind of cautionary flag.”

While for Israel’s enemies, Ross says it creates an impression of weakness. “Certainly, countries like Iran and forces like Hezbollah look at this and have no other way to see it except is something that weakens Israel,” therefore, reducing Israel’s deterrence in the region.

The situation also takes a toll on the relationship between the diaspora Jews and the Jewish State. “It creates enormous stress and concern. Certainly, the vast majority of American Jewry is very uneasy about what they see happening in Israel,” Ross said.

He argues that the political turmoil creates unease among the diaspora Jewry about what Israel’s future looks like, and whether it will be able to retain its democratic identity.

“What we found in the annual assessment is that American Jews in particular, do not look fondly at this government that is in Israel. On the contrary, they think it’s extreme and not a positive government,” Yaakov Katz, senior fellow, and co-chair of the JPPI told The Media Line.

This can contribute to what we already know to be a growing divide between the State of Israel and Jews around the world.

He noted that the continued pursuit by the government to enact this judicial reform, and the continued protests that come with it, makes it seem to a lot of Jews, particularly in America, that Israel is moving in a negative direction. “This can contribute to what we already know to be a growing divide between the State of Israel and Jews around the world,” he warns.

Ross believes that the nature of the current Israeli government itself can create some ruptures with the American Jewry, which can ultimately affect the US-Israel relations.

Most diaspora Jews, especially in the US, he says, look at the “ultra-religious parties and those that might be referred to as sort of Messianic nationalists, and they have a hard time identifying with that.”

Ross estimates that in the US, close to 70% of the Jews have real doubts and concerns about what is going on in Israel. This, he adds, can affect Israel’s long-standing relationship with the US.

“One has to understand that common values are really the underpinning or a pillar of the US-Israeli relationship and there is a role that the Jewish community plays in terms of its consistent support for Israel.” That is why he stresses that it is important that Israel recognizes the significance of the diaspora community in the United States to the longer-term US-Israeli relationship’s well-being.

However, he points out some positive perspectives of the situation. Ross sees the fact that for 40 weeks there have been large-scale demonstrations as a reminder that Israel really is a democracy. “When you have a grassroots movement that is able to do this, without violence and without being suppressed, it’s a reminder that there’s no other country in the Middle East where anything like this could happen.”

To make his point, Ross mentioned the heavily suppressed demonstrations in Gaza by Hamas and the consequences for Iranians who protested in the context of the ‘Women Life Freedom’ in the past year. “The contrast of Israel to the rest of the region is a reminder that this is a democracy and the only one that exists in the Middle East,” said Ross.

According to him, most of American Jewry is probably inspired by the grassroots movement and the protests as they can be seen as an extraordinary demonstration of the commitment of the people to preserving a democratic identity.

Leaving American Jewry aside, since the current Israeli government took office, its relations with the American government have been somewhat tense, noted Katz.

Ross said at the discussion that President Biden has Israel in its best interest, “He is the only American President that has declared himself to be a Zionist,” he said. According to him, the essence of his message by not having invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House yet is that whatever change Netanyahu’s government wants to make, it needs to be done with broad consensus and without hurting the country’s unity.

While the tension between both governments is noted, said Katz, “It looks like both countries are working together on big projects, such as the Saudi normalization, as well as the visa waiver initiative, and of course, the amazing military cooperation and intelligence sharing that goes on.”

The Saudi normalization deal might be one of the greatest that the region will experience any time soon, but the process is very complex, and many factors and crossed interests are on the negotiation table. Ross compared reaching a deal to assembling a “Rubik’s Cube.”

The American interest, explains Katz, is, on the one hand, “To help Israel normalize its relations with other countries in the region, but it also has its own interests. For example, to counter Chinese influence in the region.”

He pointed out that China helped to broker the deal between the Saudis and the Iranians, and that America wants to prevent China from being overly influential in the Middle East.

Israel, he continued, desires to normalize relations with a very powerful Muslim country and pave the way for normalization with other parts of the Islamic world, such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and other countries that could entirely shift Israel’s geopolitical stance.

In terms of Saudi Arabia, the main benefit comes from the concessions that it will get from America.

Katz notes that Riyadh has had relations with Israel under the surface for many years in terms of technological sharing, coordination on diplomatic issues, and intelligence. And what they would really achieve from sealing the deal are primarily three things from the United States.

Those are, he explained, first, a defense pact with the US under which it would guarantee Saudi security. Second, to be able to purchase the most sophisticated American weapons systems. Lastly, and the most controversial, Katz continued, is “the request for domestic enrichment of uranium and their own nuclear program.”

“That is what has Israel’s most concerned when it comes to this deal. The only other country that has enrichment in the Middle East is Iran and we know how challenging and what a threat that is,” he said.

However, he notes that the argument that’s being made is that if America does not allow Saudi enrichment, China will do it, and Israel will not count on the safeguards that America would provide.

In terms of the Palestinian issue, “The Saudis are looking to get more than what the Emiratis have gotten,” claimed Katz.

But this is certainly a challenge for PM Netanyahu in terms of conserving his coalition. “Israel’s government, because of how right-wing it is, will have difficulty making any serious concessions to the Palestinians. As a result, it will be hard for the government here to give the Saudis that benefit, or that success of getting something out of Israel,” Katz argued.

He said that while Netanyahu has been kind of a ‘political wizard’ in the past, this one issue will be very complicated for him to achieve. This, he says, “leads to speculation that he might shake up his coalition by trying to bring in, for example, Benny Gantz.”

But a breakthrough with the Palestinians, stressed Ross, “could play a major role in changing some of the perceptions of Israel that have been created in America since this government took office.”

However, he believes that there is more that needs to be done. “This is not a light switch where you suddenly flip it, and everything’s fine,” he said.

That is why he believes that an unmistakable demonstration of Israel’s commitment to its democratic values is necessary, together with showing a greater ability to overcome the challenges within Israel. “I think more extremist voices in Israel need to be brought down, and those who represent much more of a commitment to Israel’s more traditional liberal values, need to be constantly highlighted,” he said adding that non-liberal laws should not be passed.