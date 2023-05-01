Happy holidays!
Diaspora-Israel Relations Strong but Tested
Top Stories
Video
Israel-Diaspora relations
Jewish Federations of North America
mass demonstrations
unity
Binyamin Netanyahu

Diaspora-Israel Relations Strong but Tested

Felice Friedson
05/01/2023

As discussions focus on Israel-Diaspora relations, leaders from the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) reflect on their deep connection with the Jewish state, their efforts in building and providing strong support for the nation as it celebrates its 75th anniversary, and their growing concerns.

While some Americans have actively participated in the mass demonstrations sweeping across Israel, others have remained on the sidelines.

The prevailing lack of unity is increasingly worrisome, and the recent cancellation of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s address at the opening of the JFNA General Assembly in Tel Aviv has put the resilience of the Diaspora’s bond with Israel to the test.

See also: Diaspora Jews Examine Multifaceted Israel on Its Diamond Anniversary

