Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israelis stand in line to get their temperatures taken during the coronavirus pandemic before being allowed into Jerusalem's famed Machane Yehuda Market. (David Rawlings/The Media Line)
Top Stories
Israel
COVID-19
Economy
Jerusalem
Health
coronavirus
Machane Yehuda Market

Economic Toll of Coronavirus Rears its Ugly Head (VIDEO REPORT)

Felice Friedson
05/11/2020

The human tragedy caused by the coronavirus pandemic has rightfully remained front and center in peoples’ hearts and minds, and guided the policies of governments across the world. But as Israel continues to ease restrictions on movement and assembly, it is becoming increasingly clear that a “second wave” of hardship is already manifesting: that is, an economic one.

Following a weeks-long, near-total nationwide lockdown, shops have started to re-open, and it is evident that things are far from business as usual.

While the government has green-lighted a multi-billion-dollar package to help jump-start the economy, many merchants have not received a penny and are feeling a pinch unlike any other in the past. Indeed, some are questioning whether the losses they have incurred, coupled with an ongoing marked reduction in demand, will force them to shut down permanently.

The Media Line spoke with small-business owners throughout Jerusalem.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.