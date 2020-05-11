Economic Toll of Coronavirus Rears its Ugly Head (VIDEO REPORT)

The human tragedy caused by the coronavirus pandemic has rightfully remained front and center in peoples’ hearts and minds, and guided the policies of governments across the world. But as Israel continues to ease restrictions on movement and assembly, it is becoming increasingly clear that a “second wave” of hardship is already manifesting: that is, an economic one.

Following a weeks-long, near-total nationwide lockdown, shops have started to re-open, and it is evident that things are far from business as usual.

While the government has green-lighted a multi-billion-dollar package to help jump-start the economy, many merchants have not received a penny and are feeling a pinch unlike any other in the past. Indeed, some are questioning whether the losses they have incurred, coupled with an ongoing marked reduction in demand, will force them to shut down permanently.

The Media Line spoke with small-business owners throughout Jerusalem.