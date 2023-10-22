Empty Chairs at the Shabbat Table: A Solemn Reminder of Hamas’ Hostages

“They can be happy like we are … Please stop sanctifying death. Start sanctifying life. That’s what I want to say to Hamas.” – Ayelet Samerano, mother of Yonatan Samerano who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023

For the second Friday and Saturday in a row, what would normally be a relaxing sabbath weekend has turned into a point of protest. Families of over 200 missing and kidnapped individuals—taken into Gaza by Hamas terrorists on October 7—held a ‘Kabbalat Shabbat,’ or ‘welcoming of the Sabbath’ dinner for their missing loved ones.

The traditionally-set Friday night dinner table—complete with the traditional challah bread and wine necessary for any Jewish Sabbath meal—stretches out across the Tel Aviv Museum of Art plaza, with 200+ empty seats; including several for babies who are among the terror group’s hostages.

The number of confirmed hostages in Gaza has now climbed to 212.

The ceremonial event, hosted by representatives of the Hostage & Missing Families Forum, included traditional prayer to bring in the sabbath, as well as emotional musical performances, a large banner for attendees to write messages for their missing loved ones, poem recitals, and brief speeches. The few families in attendance (since many do not live near Tel Aviv) also took time to speak to the international press—again applying pressure on the global community to push for the release of Hamas’ hostages.

To me, this table—a ‘Shulhan Shabbat’ (sabbath table)—is the symbol for Judaism every Friday, [when] the whole family comes together and eats and blesses. So we took the table and 203 chairs, and we are waiting for our children, and the families, and everyone to come home from Gaza. This table is waiting for them.

“To me, this table—a ‘Shulhan Shabbat’ (sabbath table)—is the symbol for Judaism every Friday,” says David Swissa, a Tel Aviv resident and volunteer with the Hostage & Missing Families Forum, who designed the table display, “the whole family comes together and eats and blesses. So we took the table and 203 chairs, and we are waiting for our children, and the families, and everyone to come home from Gaza. This table is waiting for them.”

Swissa adds that he was contacted by artists and supporters from some 60 countries around the world who wish to recreate the display. “I told them to do it because we need to explain. I know there’s a war, but there are also rules. This is different. You can’t take children, women, elderly. It’s not normal.”

Meanwhile, despite their harrowing experiences, families of the missing and kidnapped Israelis still hold out hope; even extending open arms of peace towards their families’ captors.

“You can have life. This is your opportunity,” says a tearful Ayelet Samerano, whose son Yonatan is among Hamas’ hostages in Gaza. “You can send the people back and the whole world will see this, and help you build schools and a modern life. [Palestinians] can be happy like we are. Please stop sanctifying death, and start sanctifying life … Just bring back our children and grandparents and whoever they took. Just bring them back. That’s all.”

Elsewhere, families of the 212 hostages and missing persons are continuing their efforts opposite the Israeli government and the international media. On Sunday (Oct. 22), 80 families met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

And later Sunday evening, at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, the family of 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin—another Hamas captive whose arm was blown off during the terror group’s attack on the Nova Peace Festival—will review video of Hersh’s capture. They will also outline the medical attention he needs right now; they will call on the Red Cross to send medical teams into Gaza to check on the status of Hersh as well as the other wounded hostages.