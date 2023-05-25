Donate
Festive Flavors of Shavuot: Dairy Delights Sweep Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda Market
Cheesecakes on display in a Jerusalem bakery, May 25, 2023. (Felice Friedson/The Media Line)
Steven Ganot
05/25/2023

As the Jewish festival of Shavuot nears, Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market comes alive with a vibrant array of dairy products, honoring a tradition of indulging in dairy delicacies during this holiday

Just as the flowers bloom and the wheat harvest begins, a wave of white sweeps through Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda market, marking the arrival of Shavuot, the Jewish festival celebrating the giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai. A tradition of indulging in dairy products defines this festive time, turning the bustling market into a dairy lover’s paradise.

This dairy tradition has deep roots, with several explanations tied to Jewish lore and scripture. One popular interpretation relates to the notion of “milk and honey,” symbolizing Israel as the land of abundance, as mentioned in the Torah. Another explanation reflects the dietary transformation experienced by the Jews after receiving the Torah, which included dietary laws; it is believed they opted for dairy as they didn’t have the resources for preparing kosher meat right away.

In the days leading up to Shavuot, the Mahane Yehuda open-air market transforms into a culinary spectacle. Locals and tourists alike navigate through the labyrinthine alleys of the market, taking in the vibrant display of dairy delicacies. Stalls overflow with an array of artisanal cheeses, creamy yogurts, and a variety of traditional and innovative cheesecakes, the unofficial dessert of Shavuot.

Vendors offer tastings of their wares, their tables laden with everything from sharp, aged cheddar to delicate, creamy labneh. Bakeries waft the irresistible scent of freshly baked pastries filled with sweet or savory cheese. The air hums with the chatter of excited customers discussing recipes and negotiating the best deals.

While Shavuot is a religious celebration, in the heart of Jerusalem, it’s also an homage to the simple joys of community and culinary delights. As Shavuot approaches, the spirit of the festival, encapsulated in the aroma of cheese and the buzz of the market, is a testament to a timeless tradition that continues to evolve and enchant.

Video production: Dario Sanchez

