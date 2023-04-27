Florida Governor Signs Law To Combat Antisemitism, Calls West Bank Disputed, Not Occupied, at Jerusalem Conference

Governor DeSantis also spoke about the importance of US support for Israel, his opposition to BDS, and three new bilateral economic initiatives aimed at enhancing the partnership between Florida and the Jewish state

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential candidate for the Republican Party primaries ahead of the 2024 US presidential elections, signed a law to combat antisemitism and a declaration recognizing Israel’s 75th year at a conference today sponsored by the Jerusalem Post and Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem. He also announced three major bilateral economic initiatives during the conference.

Controversially, he said that the West Bank territory where Palestinians hope to establish an independent state should be considered “disputed” rather than “occupied,” noting that there had never been a Palestinian state in the area, citing Arab rejection of the 1948 UN partition plan, and arguing that the Jewish people have a historic connection to the land going back millennia.

“Those are the most historic Jewish lands going back thousands and thousands of years. There’s never been a Palestinian Arab entity,” he said. “It’s more appropriate to consider that land to be disputed land.”

The governor also discussed his love for Israel’s religious history and the achievements made by the country in medical innovation and progress toward peace with its neighbors.

DeSantis recalled taking water from the Sea of Galilee to baptize his children and being touched to receive more when he did not have any left for the birth of his third child.

The governor highlighted the importance of US support for Israel, especially given the number of anti-Israel resolutions passed at the United Nations. He also touted Florida’s opposition to the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement, which he called “DOA” (dead on arrival) in the state.

“We must reject those who reject Israel’s right to exist; that is antisemitism,” he said. DeSantis went on to say that in Florida, antisemitism is treated in the same way as racism.

The anti-hate bill aims to enhance Florida’s ability to hold people accountable when they cross the line into threatening conduct. DeSantis spoke of the bill’s importance in combating antisemitism, which he defined as focusing on the sole Jewish state while ignoring the conduct of rogue regimes.

“We are doing what we can do in Florida to enhance the ability to hold people accountable when that really crosses the line into threatening conduct. We are fighting back,” he said.

He also mentioned Florida’s funding of Holocaust education, saying that soon there will be no first-hand accounts of the Holocaust. “People who forget that history are doomed to repeat it. When we say never again, we mean never again,” he said.

Floridian parents who wish to send their children to private religious schools can apply state funds toward the tuition, he boasted. And Florida, he said, had provided millions of dollars for security in Jewish day schools.

DeSantis answered questions on various topics, from the threat of Iran to American involvement in Israeli internal affairs. Regarding Iran, he said he would “love to see the day” that Iran is “free and democratic” and spoke on the failure of the 2015 nuclear deal. He expressed his support for people fighting for freedom in Iran and condemned the regime’s behavior toward Israel.

He said he firmly believed that moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv was a positive step and helped broker the Abraham Accords. “It gave great momentum to things that are happening in the Middle East, and part of it is because the Trump Administration got out of the Iran deal and that sent a great signal to the Sunni Arab states.”

During the conference, DeSantis commented on the ongoing debate in Israel on the Netanyahu government’s planned judicial overhaul. “That’s a debate that’s happening here, obviously raging,” he said, “but it seems to me just as an outsider coming in that at the end of the day, it’s healthy to flesh this stuff out.”

DeSantis described Israel as “a very rambunctious democracy” and expressed his confidence that the political system “is going to be able to work itself out.”

The new bilateral economic initiatives announced by the governor include a neuroscience research partnership with Israel-based company Insightec and Florida Atlantic University, aimed at accelerating the development of treatments for diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, as well as state-of-the-art brain cancer treatment.

DeSantis also announced two multimillion-dollar deals: one between Floridian firm Avenger Flight Group and El Al Israel Airlines for a flight training center and another between the State of Florida, the Israel Innovation Authority, and the Israel Chamber of Commerce, with a focus on the health care sector. The governor, who has previously fostered significant business ties between his state and Israel, said these deals would further promote greater cooperation, strategic partnerships and investment between Israel and Florida, especially in the health care industry.

DeSantis talked about his past achievements in this area, including the 2019 major trade mission in Israel that resulted in signing more than 20 MOUs between universities, research centers and government agencies and their Israeli counterparts. He believes there is a lot more potential in the partnership: “We think there is a lot more meat on the bone and this is really going to help us facilitate that,” he said.

The event included speeches from other notable figures such as Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, and Dr. Mansour Abbas, a member of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, from the United Arab List party.

President Herzog spoke about his recently announced initiative, Voice of the People, which aims to promote dialogue across the political spectrum. Businessman and philanthropist Sylvan Adams praised Herzog’s initiative, stating that “there is no more honest broker than you.”

Abbas spoke of his aim to promote “coexistence for all” and his focus on tackling rising gang violence in Palestinian communities.

Nobel prize winners Professor Daniel Shechtman and Professor Yisrael Aumann were also in attendance and featured on a panel of speakers.