“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
For First Time Since Start of Pandemic, Tel Aviv to Hold Live Concerts for Kids
Indi Yeled performs in front of a large audience in pre-pandemic times. (Rami Zerenger/Courtesy)
Israel independence day
Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality
coronavirus

For First Time Since Start of Pandemic, Tel Aviv to Hold Live Concerts for Kids

Maya Margit
04/15/2021

Independence Day celebrations to welcome hundreds of children thanks to rapid COVID-19 testing

For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality will hold concerts for hundreds of children throughout the Independence Day weekend, with the help of rapid COVID-19 testing.

While most of Israel’s adult population has already received the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, the vaccine has not yet been approved for use in children under the age of 16.

As cases of the coronavirus continue to fall in Israel, the Health Ministry decided this year to allow municipalities to hold large-scale Independence Day celebrations, with few restrictions in place. Israel’s Independence Day, also known as Yom Haatzmaut, begins on Wednesday after sunset.

After over a year of small or even nonexistent events, picnics, parades and outdoor concerts are back on the program for the popular national holiday.

The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality will allow up to 650 people at a time to attend children’s concerts as part of this shift. The goal is to revive the city’s ailing culture industry, which has relied on virtual performances and small events to stay afloat over the past year.

While children in Israel have not yet been part of the vaccination process, it is extremely important to allow them too to enjoy entertainment

“Tel Aviv is globally known for its vibrant arts and culture scene, which is why we were determined to open cultural events as soon as the majority of our adult population was vaccinated,” Eytan Schwartz, director of media and communications at Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, told The Media Line.

“While children in Israel have not yet been part of the vaccination process, it is extremely important to allow them too to enjoy entertainment,” he added. “That is why we are going to great lengths to open cultural events for them too.”

Children who wish to attend will be able to take a free rapid COVID-19 test one hour prior to the concert, which will be held at Wohl Amphitheater in Tel Aviv. The test, developed by Israeli company Co-Dev, provides accurate results within 15 minutes. As for those who have recovered from the virus, they will be able to present a Green Pass and enter without taking a test.

One of the bands that will be performing for youngsters is the musical group Indi Yeled.

Asaf Cohen, co-manager and co-producer of Indi Yeled, founded the band together with Hila Dolgin nearly nine years ago.

“The show highlights all the classic children’s music hits in an up-to-date rock ‘n’ roll style,” Cohen told The Media Line. “It’s a party [celebrating] Hebrew music both for children and their parents. It’s for the entire family.”

Geared to children ages two and up, Indi Yeled will be performing in Tel Aviv on Friday afternoon.

Like most others in the music industry, the group for the last year has been playing music mostly over Zoom and via virtual events due to the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, according to Cohen, Friday’s show will be the band’s first live performance in front of a large audience.

“It’s very strange,” he said. “But we hope there will be more [concerts] in the future.

“Indi Yeled is a very high-energy show,” Cohen said. “The audience dances and sings, which is very hard to do over Zoom. So, we’re very excited and happy to finally be able to perform.”

 

