From Hargeisa to Berbera: Somaliland Voices React to Israel’s Recognition

Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland draws praise, caution, and strategic debate at home while triggering backlash from Somalia, Turkey, and the African Union

Israel formally recognized the Republic of Somaliland as an independent state on December 26, 2025, becoming the first United Nations member country to extend such recognition to the self-governing territory, which has operated as a de facto state since breaking from Somalia in 1991. The decision, announced by the Israeli government and formalized through a mutual declaration with Somaliland, marked a diplomatic breakthrough for Hargeisa after more than three decades without international recognition—and immediately triggered regional backlash.

The recognition was quickly followed by a visit by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to Hargeisa, signaling that the move was intended to establish a diplomatic and strategic relationship rather than remain a purely symbolic gesture. Israeli officials described the visit as an opening for broader cooperation, while Somaliland’s leadership portrayed it as a turning point in their long campaign for international legitimacy.

The move drew swift condemnation from Somalia, Turkey, and multilateral bodies that continue to treat Somaliland as part of Somalia under the long-standing “One Somalia” framework. Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a formal condemnation: “The Somali government strongly condemns the visit of the Israeli Foreign Minister to Hargeisa as a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Any official engagement carried out in Hargeisa without prior consent from the Federal Republic of Somalia is illegal and without legitimacy.”

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry also issued a sharp statement: “Israel’s announcement that it recognizes the independence of the Somaliland region constitutes yet another example of the Netanyahu government’s unlawful actions aimed at creating instability at both the regional and global levels. This step amounts to an explicit intervention in Somalia’s internal affairs.”

Multilateral bodies echoed these concerns. The African Union’s Political Affairs, Peace and Security Council called for Israel to reverse its decision: “The African Union’s Political Affairs Peace and Security Council demands the immediate revocation of Israel’s recent recognition of Somaliland as an independent state. The council strongly condemns Israel’s unilateral decision and refers to Somaliland as the ‘so-called Republic of Somaliland.’” The African Union has traditionally upheld the principle of inherited colonial borders, while Somalia’s federal government has repeatedly warned foreign states against engaging directly with Somaliland’s authorities.

Inside Somaliland, reactions to Israel’s recognition have been shaped by a mix of validation, caution, and long-held political aspirations—reflecting both optimism and restraint in a society that has built functioning institutions without international recognition. Somaliland declared independence in 1991 after the collapse of Somalia’s central government and years of civil war. At the Burao Grand Conference on May 18, 1991, local elders and leaders announced the restoration of the former British Somaliland protectorate as an independent republic. Since then, Somaliland has operated with its own constitution, elected governments, security forces, and currency. Each year, May 18 is commemorated locally as the restoration of sovereignty.

In Hargeisa, Hassan Abdi described Israel’s decision as long-sought legitimacy rather than symbolism. “Israel’s recognition is not just symbolic; it validates decades of peace-building and self-governance in Somaliland. The foreign minister’s visit shows this is a serious partnership, not a gesture,” he told The Media Line.

Abdi said criticism from Mogadishu and Ankara was expected but would not alter Somaliland’s trajectory. “Criticism from Mogadishu and Ankara was predictable, but it does not change reality. Somaliland chose separation after tragedy, and we have proven we can govern ourselves,” he noted.

He emphasized that Somaliland’s claim to sovereignty rests on internal reconciliation and political processes rather than external intervention. “The world should know Somaliland restored its sovereignty through local reconciliation and elections, not foreign intervention,” he said.

Looking ahead, Abdi framed recognition as a potential catalyst for investment and cooperation, not political dependency. “Israel’s move could encourage the U.S. and others to follow. What we want is recognition that leads to investment, cooperation, and dignity, not dependency,” he said.

In Berbera, Ayaan Mohamed offered a more measured view, welcoming recognition but emphasizing that its value will be judged by whether it improves daily life. “Recognition is welcome, but one country alone does not change everything. What matters is whether it brings real economic and social benefits for ordinary people,” she told The Media Line.

Mohamed argued Somaliland should respond to regional criticism with diplomacy rather than escalation. “Somalia’s objections are emotional, and Turkey’s position reflects its interests in Mogadishu. Somaliland should respond calmly and diplomatically,” she said.

While reaffirming the historical roots of separation from Somalia, she cautioned against overlooking internal challenges. “Our separation from Somalia is rooted in history and survival, but we must also be honest about our ongoing challenges,” she noted.

She also warned against Somaliland becoming a tool in wider geopolitical contests. “Major powers will move slowly. If recognition comes, I hope cooperation focuses on education, trade, and development, not turning Somaliland into a geopolitical pawn,” she said.

Despite the backlash, Israeli and Somaliland officials have indicated that a Somaliland delegation is expected to travel to Israel, further institutionalizing the emerging relationship. Attention has also shifted to whether Israel’s recognition could prompt others—particularly the United States—to adjust their approach, despite Washington’s long-standing “One Somalia” policy.

Journalist and analyst Abdi Guled described the pace of events as deliberate rather than improvised. “The speed of this upgrade (11 days from recognition to a ministerial visit) suggests a pre-negotiated roadmap rather than a reactive policy,” he told The Media Line.

Guled situated Israel’s move within a broader Red Sea security framework. “Israel’s Objective appears to be a strategic push seeking to break its ‘Red Sea encirclement’ by Iran-backed Houthi forces,” he noted. “By establishing a presence in Somaliland, Israel gains a foothold at the ‘other end’ of the Bab al-Mandab, creating a pincer-like strategic reach against Houthi maritime threats,” he added.

For Hargeisa, the calculation is existential. They believe that once a major regional military power like Israel recognizes them, the ‘seal is broken,’ making it harder for the international community to ignore their 30-year de facto independence, though not necessarily realistic, at least in the short run.

For Somaliland’s leadership, Guled described recognition as an existential calculation. “For Hargeisa, the calculation is existential. They believe that once a major regional military power like Israel recognizes them, the ‘seal is broken,’ making it harder for the international community to ignore their 30-year de facto independence, though not necessarily realistic, at least in the short run,” he said.

He also pointed to speculation—while flagging uncertainty—about the UAE’s possible role. “On the UAE Connection, analysts suggest Abu Dhabi, which manages the Port of Berbera via DP World, may have ‘quietly’ facilitated this move, likely (potentially speculative) to consolidate a pro-Emirati/pro-Israeli axis in the Red Sea, countering Turkish and Qatari influence in Mogadishu,” he noted.

Despite the strategic potential, Guled said security cooperation would face limits. “A partnership between Jerusalem and Hargeisa could transform the Horn’s security architecture, though it faces hard limits,” he said.

He warned that maritime cooperation could expose Somaliland to retaliation. “If we look at the maritime security, an Israeli naval presence in the Gulf of Aden to escort shipping and counter Houthi piracy will likely be a high risk of attracting Houthi missile strikes on Berbera or Hargeisa in retaliation,” he noted.

Intelligence cooperation, he added, would face local constraints. “On the Intelligence front, the establishment of intelligence listening posts to monitor Iranian weapon shipments from the Gulf to the Red Sea could be limited especially ‘boots on the ground’ due to potential local blowback against foreign troops, though it could benefit from remoteness and isolation of the locations likely to be selected for such operations,” he said.

Advanced defense systems would also come at a cost. “Deploying Israeli counter-drone (C-UAS) and air-defense systems, such as Iron Dome or SPYDER to protect Somaliland’s infrastructure would entail notable financial and logistical burdens, particularly in long-term maintenance, alongside limited but manageable concerns over technology security,” he said.

Guled further cautioned that Berbera could become a new arena for competition. “Israeli commercial and potentially military use of the Berbera corridor might create tension with others, which are also seeking primary access to Berbera via its own MoU,” he noted.

On broader recognition, he remained cautious. “Israel currently remains an outlier, but specific signals could indicate a ‘domino effect’,” he said.

Regarding Washington, Guled added: “Recognition remains unlikely under current State Department policy (‘One Somalia’). However, if the Trump administration (as of 2025/2026) views Somaliland as a vital counter-Iran asset, watch for the ‘Somaliland Independence Act’ in Congress or a shift to ‘meaningful engagement’ short of full recognition,” he said.

Guled also pointed to internal tensions in Somaliland connected to public sentiment over Gaza. He said there is “a significant gap between the Somaliland government’s enthusiasm and public sentiment,” adding that “a significant portion of the Somaliland public remains deeply religious and is expressing sympathy for the Palestinian cause.” He further observed that “reports of security forces cracking down on pro-Palestine protests in the Awdal region and Hargeisa suggest internal friction,” warning that the normalization track may face domestic sensitivities.

Whether Israel’s recognition marks the beginning of broader international acceptance—or a period of intensified diplomatic contestation—remains an open question, one that Somaliland’s leaders and citizens appear to be approaching with both hope and restraint.