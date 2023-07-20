Herzog to Congress: Israel-US Bond ‘Absolutely Unbreakable’ Despite Differences

In his speech to a joint meeting of Congress, President Isaac Herzog highlighted the deep-seated partnership between Israel and the US, while asserting that criticism shouldn’t turn into anti-Semitism

In Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s address yesterday to the US Congress, he described Israel’s ties with the US as a “sacred bond,” while seeking to ease concerns that Israeli democracy is eroding. However, he also warned about the fine line between criticism of the Israeli government and anti-Semitism.

During his 45-minute speech to a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, Herzog called America “our greatest partner and friend,” while also acknowledging criticism from some House progressives.

“I am not oblivious to criticism among friends, including some expressed by respected members of this House. I respect criticism, especially from friends, although one does not always have to accept it,” he said.

“But criticism of Israel must not cross the line into negation of the state of Israel’s right to exist,” Herzog went on. “Questioning the Jewish people’s right to self-determination is not legitimate diplomacy, it is anti-Semitism.”

Interrupted several times with thunderous applause and standing ovations, Herzog told a chamber packed with members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives that Israel and the United States “will always remain family,” despite not always seeing eye to eye.

“Our bond may be challenged at times, but it is absolutely unbreakable,” he asserted.

According to Danny Ayalon, former Israeli ambassador to the US and former deputy foreign minister, President Herzog’s speech “hit all the right notes, and resonated with his audience.”

“He bolstered the bipartisan support for Israel which has been kind of undermined during the Obama-Netanyahu years,” Ayalon said. “His messages about LGBTQ [issues], human rights, all those were music to the ears of the Democrats. It was obvious how enthusiastically the Democrats responded to him.”

Professor Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, told The Media Line that Herzog delivered an “excellent” speech.

“It was well received as we saw the number of times Congress members applauded and gave standing ovations. It was a friendly audience; Herzog stressed the shared values, and that the US is more secure with strong Israel,” Inbar said.

Several progressive Democrats boycotted the speech over the treatment of Palestinians by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s far-right government.

Herzog praised the Trump-brokered Abraham Accords while thanking the Biden Administration’s efforts to broker a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia and warned of the threat posed by Iran.

“Perhaps the greatest challenge Israel and the United States face at this time together is the Iranian nuclear program,” he said. “Let there be no doubt: Iran does not strive to attain nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. Iran is building nuclear capabilities, that pose a threat to the stability of the Middle East and beyond.”

Inbar affirmed the importance for Israel to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia.

“After all, Saudi Arabia is the leader of the Muslim world, and normalization would give greater legitimacy to Israel. Saudi Arabia is a rich country with a huge market and influence,” he said.

Herzog also described a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians as his “deep yearning,” though he did not endorse any specific proposals.

The Israeli president’s position is mostly ceremonial, but Ayalon says the president behaved in such a way that it didn’t matter that he doesn’t have executive powers. His biggest achievement was his ability to connect with the American leadership.

“In my mind, the objective of the visit in the absence of a Netanyahu visit was achieved during the first five minutes of the meeting between Herzog and Biden at the White House,” Ayalon said.

President Joe Biden, who hosted Herzog on Tuesday, urged Israel’s government Wednesday not to “rush” the proposed judicial reforms, which have prompted giant demonstrations.

“Finding consensus on controversial areas of policy means taking the time you need,” Biden was quoted as saying in The New York Times.

Herzog described the societal rift over the controversial judicial reforms as “painful, and deeply unnerving,” but called the demonstrations against them the “clearest tribute to the fortitude of Israel’s democracy.”

“Although we are working through sore issues, just like you, I know that our democracy is strong and resilient. Israel has democracy in its DNA,” Herzog told lawmakers.

Ayalon described the visit as highly successful, saying that it “really served messages that the Americans wanted to send to the region—that its relationship with Israel is ironclad.”

“The Americans have been very clear,” Abalone continued. “They are not intervening in Israel’s domestic policies, and they have told Netanyahu that whatever you do, it has to have a wide consensus.”

It is expected the second and third readings of a key part of the contentious judicial reform will go to vote in the Knesset early next week. If it passes into law, it will be hard to see Netanyahu given the same reception that Herzog enjoyed on his visit.

Professor Shmuel Sandler of the Department of Political Studies at Bar-Ilan University told The Media Line that Netanyahu is “looking for a way out, but it won’t be easy for him.”

“Herzog’s visit was critical especially to show Israeli enemies that Israel and the US are allies, and it was a signal to Netanyahu that if he wants to come to the White House, he needs to do something,” Sandler explained.

Ayalon blames “far right elements like Itamar Ben Gvir and Smotrich [who] are pushing for the judicial changes.”

“The Americans put all the responsibility on Netanyahu. Their message is that he should put his house in order and call the shots—not be led by radical elements within his coalition government,” he said.