High-Stakes Truce Between SDF and Syrian Forces: 4 Days To Resolve Hasakah Issue

In whirlwind touch-and-go discussions between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian army, a delicate four-day truce emerged on Tuesday to develop a plan for the future of the Hasakah province, including how the two sides would integrate their administrative and military structures. It is intended to reduce tensions in northeastern Syria and establish a ceasefire.

An official statement published by the Syrian presidency said that over the next four days, the SDF is expected to conduct internal consultations and develop a detailed plan for practical integration into Syrian state institutions.

It said the understanding includes exploring ways to integrate local administrative bodies in Hasakah into the Syrian state, while official forces would remain on the outskirts of major cities if the agreement is finalized. A timeline and further details on peaceful integration, including in Qamishli, will be discussed at a later stage.

A previous agreement between Damascus and the SDF, reached earlier in the week, failed, as the two sides could not reach an acceptable conclusion. Following that, the SDF called for a general mobilization in areas under its control, raising tensions and fears of potential military escalation in Hasakah.

The SDF called on their supporters and Kurdish youth to rally and join their ranks in northern and eastern Syria just two days after signing a ceasefire agreement with the Syrian government.

This move came amid clear violations by the SDF of the agreement’s terms, including their refusal to integrate into state institutions and their continued military presence in areas that were supposed to be handed over to the government.

The agreement signed between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and the SDF leadership included a ceasefire, the withdrawal of forces from Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, the integration of SDF members into state institutions, and guarantees of cultural and linguistic rights for the Kurds.

On Monday, the president held a meeting with SDF leaders to discuss implementation mechanisms, reaffirming Presidential Decree No.13 of 2026, which ensured Kurdish rights, including recognition of the Kurdish language and its inclusion in the educational curriculum, granting full citizenship to all Kurds, declaring Nowruz a public holiday, and prohibiting any form of ethnic or linguistic discrimination.

Despite these guarantees, the SDF refused to fully comply with the agreement and continued its provocative practices, reflecting the depth of the crisis between the two sides and the difficulty of reaching a sustainable, peaceful settlement.

On Tuesday, the region witnessed significant security breaches, most notably the escape of more than 120 prisoners from Al-Shaddadi prisons linked to the Islamic State, which resulted in widespread chaos.

Clashes also resumed at strategic points, including the Tishrin Dam, Al-Tabqa, and Raqqa, directly affecting military control over vital resources such as oil and gas fields, including Al-Omar and Conoco.

Later on Tuesday, US envoy Thomas Barrack intervened, holding meetings with officials from both sides to push for a new understanding. His involvement helped overcome obstacles and relaunch negotiations, ultimately paving the way for the current truce.

The security breaches, prior to the announcement of a four-day pause, not only impacted local stability but also increased the risk of a worsening humanitarian crisis, threatening civilian safety and delaying the restoration of essential services.

Regionally, the SDF’s mobilization call elicited varied reactions. In Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, cities such as Sulaymaniyah and Erbil witnessed solidarity rallies supporting the SDF, while the Kurdistan Workers’ Party in southeastern Turkey announced it would continue ongoing moral and logistical backing for Kurdish forces in northern and eastern Syria.

Taken together, the regional responses highlighted the broader implications of the crisis, as any escalation in northern and eastern Syria could affect regional stability and relations among neighboring countries, particularly amid ongoing tensions between Turkey and Kurdish groups.

It appeared that the SDF’s violations of the signed agreement bore significant responsibility for escalating the crisis, while the call for general mobilization reflected a desire to strengthen military and political influence on the ground.

Nevertheless, peaceful solutions remain possible if trust is rebuilt through international and regional guarantees and strict monitoring of the agreement’s implementation. Ignoring these measures could lead to prolonged escalation with severe humanitarian, security, and political repercussions for Syria and the region as a whole.

The conflict between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian government is the continuation of one of the most complex disputes in modern Syrian history, with roots tracing back to the civil war that erupted in 2011. Various local forces, including the SDF, emerged during this period, establishing both military and administrative influence in northern and eastern Syria in response to political and cultural demands from the Kurdish population and local communities.

Over time, the relationship between the SDF and the Syrian government shifted from mutual suspicion and partial understanding to open conflict over control of territory and vital resources, particularly following the withdrawal of certain international forces and the resulting security vacuum.

Regarding the announcement of the four-day truce, a senior Syrian government source told The Media Line, “This understanding is an important step toward restoring the Syrian state’s sovereignty over its entire territory while maintaining stability in contested areas.”

Meanwhile, an informed SDF source told The Media Line that “the two parties agreed on a clear timeline for integration mechanisms, ensuring the protection of local residents’ interests and continued security coordination to prevent any escalation.”

Kenana Al-Kurdi, a Syrian political activist, told The Media Line that this understanding could represent a strategic turning point, paving the way for a transition from military disputes to a broader partnership, allowing the Syrian government to gradually reintegrate northeastern regions into state institutions while maintaining local security and stability.

However, observers and local sources in Hasakah reported that armed tensions have not fully subsided, as the Syrian army reached the outskirts of the city and took control of several strategic sites, while some SDF-affiliated brigades remain wary of potential escalation if integration negotiations falter.

This understanding follows years of volatile relations between Damascus and the SDF, which maintains a strong presence in northeastern Syria, including in Hasakah. In recent years, several rounds of dialogue and negotiations have been held over the administration of these areas and their integration into the central state framework, with each side seeking to safeguard its interests and security.