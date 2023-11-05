Israel and the US Manage Differences on Gaza War Behind the Scenes … for Now

Humanitarian concerns and diplomatic strains: The Washington-Jerusalem debate

It has been one month since the war between Hamas and Israel began and as Israel continues its offensive in the Gaza Strip, it is also facing another front. The need for support from the US was clear from the beginning. There was a need for military and diplomatic bolstering, both of which require popular support in the US. But as Israel progresses toward the destruction of Hamas as an entity in the Gaza Strip, the gap between Jerusalem and Washington widens.

US President Joe Biden was quick to show support for Israel in sending military aid, including repositioning an aircraft carrier in the Eastern Mediterranean. Days after the war began, he came for a quick visit in which he met not only senior officials but also families of the victims of Hamas’ October 7 massacre.

“The support for Israel is extraordinary and must not be taken for granted,” said Yaki Dayan, former chief of staff to Israeli Foreign Ministers Silvan Shalom and Tzipi Livni, and former Israeli consul general in Los Angeles. “It is the strongest support ever received by the US. There are some tactical and strategic differences, but the support is steadfast.”

American Secretary of State Antony Blinken has already visited Israel three times during the war.

In his last visit over the past weekend, the tone adopted by the most senior American diplomat was one that recognized Israel’s need to fight Hamas, while taking into consideration the plight of Palestinian civilians uninvolved in the conflict. Blinken called on Israel to allow for a humanitarian pause to allow for the immediate delivery of aid to the civilians in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the call, saying Israel would not agree to any humanitarian concessions without the release of the more than 240 hostages being held by Hamas.

“The US position has been relatively constant,” said Marc Zell, vice president of Republicans Overseas and co-chair of Republicans Overseas Israel. “Israelis have been deluding themselves as to the meaning of the American support for Israel. The US will provide everything Israel needs to defend itself while adopting a very restrained position saying it must reign in its attack in Gaza and be mindful of its humanitarian responsibilities under international law.”

Public opinion in Israel is widely opposed to humanitarian aid to Gaza so long as the hostages are not released. Aside from a sign of life from four of them and the release of another four, the fate of most of them is unknown, as the International Committee of the Red Cross has not had access to anyone.

According to Dayan, there are several conflicts between the Biden Administration and the Netanyahu government.

“There are tactical disagreements regarding humanitarian aid and the extent of harm caused to uninvolved civilians in Gaza by the Israeli military operation,” he told The Media Line. “There is a larger strategic disagreement on Israel’s exit strategy and how Gaza and the region will look the day after the war.”

Blinken was also looking forward to the day after Israel’s war with Hamas, a discussion Israeli officials seem determined to avoid, at least publicly, at this point.

“There will be no partners for peace if they’re consumed by humanitarian catastrophe and alienated by any perceived indifference to their plight,” he said in a press conference held in Tel Aviv on Friday.

On Sunday, former US President Barack Obama said the “complexity” of the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians must be acknowledged, adding that “nobody’s hands are clean.” Still a prominent figure in the US, President Obama gave an interview on the podcast Pod Save America reflecting the position of the current administration, of which many of its members were also members during his tenure in office.

“Israelis are very grateful for the American support,” Zell told The Media Line. “But that support comes with restraints. The administration is very careful about how it expresses support for Israel—and their limits to that support.”

Until now, the US has provided Israel with ammunition, replenishing its supply of air-defense rockets and mobilizing forces and aircraft in the regions close to Israel. There have also been reports of the use of US MQ-9 Reaper drones hovering over Gaza to help Israel locate the hostages, some of them holders of US citizenship. Last week, the US House of Representatives approved a $14 billion military aid package to Israel in addition to the annual aid supplied by the US.

“Israel’s political and military dependence on the US was highlighted in this conflict,” said Eran Ezion, former deputy head of Israel’s National Security Council.

All the while, voices against Israel’s operation in Gaza are rising. Tens of thousands of protestors were seen near the White House on Saturday, accusing Israel of war crimes. They called for the immediate cessation of aid to Israel as they waved Palestinian flags.

Israel began its war against Hamas a month ago, hours after a surprise attack committed by the terror organization killed 1,400 Israelis, the majority of them civilians. Since then, approximately 9,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza as a result of the Israeli military response.

President Biden, the leader of the Democratic Party, is also accountable to the party’s progressive wing, which is traditionally anti-Israeli.

“These sentiments are vocally expressed in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party which is the most vibrant element of the party and eventually this will be reflected in a more pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel stance in the US government,” said Zell.

In a poll conducted last week by Quinnipiac University, half of American voters approve of Israel’s response to Hamas’ attack, while 35% disapprove. Approval rating among Democrats was lower, at an average of 30%. A slim majority of Americans said they were in favor of increased military aid to Israel, with 71% of voters supporting the provision of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

A year ahead of elections in the US, President Biden is attuned to these voices.

“Biden has a lot to lose from the policy of steadfast support to Israel,” said Dayan. “However, it is unlikely he will change the strategy; he may change tactics along the way. This all fits in with his vision of how the region will look after the war.”

According to Dayan, the internal pressure on Biden will continue to increase. As he loses points with young and Muslim Americans, his pro-Israeli position will be continuously challenged.

While agreeing with the Israeli goal of eliminating Hamas, the US administration is still at odds with Netanyahu on the solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While the Israeli leader and his far-right government are vocal opponents of any two-state solution, the US is still a firm believer in Palestinian statehood. As the end of the war approaches, the differences will become more evident.

“Israel has to be very realistic about where its principal ally stands,” said Zell, who believes Netanyahu is aware of the sensitive position he is in vis-à-vis the US.

On Sunday, The New York Times reported that the Biden Administration asked Israel to use smaller bombs against targets in the Gaza Strip, along with a series of requests aimed at reducing civilian deaths.

“If Israel will not bow to US demands, there might be a change in how the differences will be managed,” Ezion told The Media Line. “While we are still far from this, the US has plenty of leverage that can be used to pressure Israel.”

As public opinion against Israel in the US grows with increasing voices from American politicians, there will be pressure on the Biden Administration to exert its influence on Israel. While the Israeli leadership appears determined to push ahead with its policy, it will have a difficult time fending off American requests, which may quickly turn into demands.