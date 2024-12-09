Israel Expands Military Presence in Syrian Buffer Zone Following Assad Overthrow

The expansion aims to secure Israeli borders, prevent weapon smuggling, and eliminate threats from new rebel groups in a volatile post-Assad Syria

Israel has intensified its military presence in Syria following the ousting of President Bashar Assad, deploying both air and ground forces into a demilitarized buffer zone on the Israel-Syria border. This strategic move aims to secure Israel’s borders, disrupt Iran’s weapon smuggling to Hezbollah, and eliminate potential threats from emerging rebel factions in the wake of Assad’s downfall.

The Israeli military initiated operations by seizing control of a 155-square-mile buffer zone in Syria, a region established by a 1974 cease-fire agreement after the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the deployment was a temporary defensive measure necessary due to the abandonment of Syrian troops from their positions. “We gave the Israeli army the order to take over these positions to ensure that no hostile force embeds itself right next to the border of Israel,” Netanyahu stated during a press conference.

The buffer zone, previously overseen by the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), has been a sensitive area since its creation. UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric condemned Israel’s actions, labeling them a violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement. He noted that UNDOF peacekeepers continue to patrol the area, which remains calm despite Israel’s incursion. The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold special consultations, called by Russia, to address the situation.

Israel’s actions come at a critical time as rebel groups, some with roots in al-Qaida, have successfully pushed Assad out of power. This power shift raises concerns in Israel about the potential for increased instability and the rise of extremist factions that could threaten Israeli security. Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized the need to destroy heavy strategic weapons across Syria, including surface-to-air missiles, air defense systems, cruise missiles, long-range rockets, and coastal missiles. “We are taking all the actions necessary to try to ensure our security with regard to the new situation in Syria,” Netanyahu affirmed.

In addition to ground operations, the Israeli Air Force has ramped up airstrikes targeting Syrian military assets that could be acquired by hostile groups. These targets include small stockpiles of chemical weapons, such as mustard gas and VX gas, radar-equipped batteries, Russian-made air defense missiles, and Scud missile stockpiles. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar confirmed that Israel had also struck multiple sites holding chemical weapons and long-range missiles to prevent them from falling into the hands of extremists.

The strategic importance of Mount Hermon, the highest peak in the eastern Mediterranean at 2,814 meters (9,232 feet), has been a focal point of Israel’s military operations. Israeli troops have occupied the summit on the Syrian side of the border, as well as other key locations deemed essential for maintaining control and stability in the area. The Golan Heights, captured by Israel during the 1967 war and later annexed—a move not widely recognized internationally—remain a contentious region. Only the United States acknowledges Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Critics argue that Israel’s increased military presence violates the cease-fire agreement and could be seen as an attempt to exploit the chaos in Syria for territorial gains. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel’s actions, accusing it of “exploiting the power vacuum … to occupy more Syrian territories and create a fait accompli in violation of international law.” Despite these criticisms, Israeli officials maintain that their operations are temporary and purely defensive.

The buffer zone operations are part of a broader Israeli strategy to prevent the spread of instability from Syria into its territory. Carmit Valensi, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, described the move as a “tactical operation” rather than a long-term strategy. The Israeli government is also engaging with Syria’s Druze population and various rebel groups to ensure that Iranian-backed factions do not regain control of the region.

Israel’s proactive measures include dismantling existing threats and establishing a security perimeter. In October, Israeli forces cleared landmines and set up new barriers along the frontier between the Golan Heights and the buffer zone. Additionally, the Israeli military has enforced curfews in several Syrian villages within the buffer zone, ordering residents to stay home until further notice. These actions are aimed at preventing any hostile forces from establishing a foothold near Israel’s borders.

The deployment of ground troops into Syrian territory marks the first overt Israeli military presence in Syria since the 1973 October War. Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Israel’s military chief of staff, confirmed the deployment but did not provide further details. This significant policy shift reflects Israel’s commitment to safeguarding its national security in a rapidly changing regional landscape.

Israel’s long-standing covert operations in Syria, particularly against Hezbollah, have now become more transparent as the situation evolves. The Israeli military’s targeted strikes and troop movements signal a decisive response to the emerging threats posed by the power vacuum left by Assad’s removal. By eliminating strategic weapons and preventing their proliferation, Israel aims to maintain a balance of power and protect its citizens from potential attacks.

The international community remains divided on Israel’s actions. While some countries view the buffer zone as rightfully Israeli-occupied territory, others see the military incursions as breaches of international agreements. The United Nations and neighboring countries like Egypt continue to monitor the situation closely, advocating for a stable and peaceful resolution to the Syrian conflict.

As the situation develops, Israel is likely to continue its dual approach of military intervention and diplomatic engagement. By maintaining a limited but strategic presence in the buffer zone, Israel seeks to manage immediate security concerns while navigating the complexities of post-Assad Syria.