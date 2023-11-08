Israel, US Differ on Cease-Fire Options in Gaza, but War Goals Remain Largely the Same

Humanitarian or strategic: The dueling priorities of Israel and the US in the Gaza conflict

American pressure on Israel to agree to a temporary cease-fire is increasing, as US President Joe Biden asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow for “tactical pauses” in the fighting to facilitate humanitarian efforts. Netanyahu has so far not heeded the calls for any respite in the fighting as the Israeli military continues to make advances within the Gaza Strip.

The war in Gaza started with a surprise offensive by the Hamas terrorist organization a little over a month ago. As thousands of Hamas terrorists stormed the border with Israel, they killed 1,400 people, most of whom were Israeli civilians. Hamas also kidnapped more than 245 people, five of whom have been released. In addition to its stated aim of toppling Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli government has said its other main war objective is to secure the release of the hostages.

During a recent televised address, Netanyahu said, “There will be no cease-fire without the release of our hostages.”

According to Yonatan Freeman of the Political Science Department at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, “There is a difference of opinion regarding the timing. This is not a major disagreement between Israel and the US. In previous rounds of fighting, Israel has allowed for such pauses,” he told The Media Line.

As the death toll in Gaza continues to climb, with over 10,000 Palestinians killed as a result of the Israeli response, there is more pressure on Israel to agree to a cease-fire or pause in the fighting. The United Nations (UN) estimates over 1.5 million Palestinians have been displaced, as the Israeli military has encouraged residents of the northern Gaza Strip to head south while it pushes forward against Hamas.

According to a statement released by the White House about a phone conversation held between President Biden and Netanyahu, “The two leaders discussed the possibility of tactical pauses to provide civilians with opportunities to safely depart from areas of ongoing fighting, to ensure assistance is reaching civilians in need, and to enable potential hostage releases.”

US officials have spoken openly about the need to minimize civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

Both President Biden and Netanyahu have local audiences to appease as they differ on the matter.

For the Israeli leader, growing unpopularity among the public in the wake of the attack may not allow him to agree to a cease-fire if he cannot deliver on the hostage release. But the experienced statesman that he is, Netanyahu knows Israel needs American support to proceed with the military operation, especially in light of growing international discontent with Israel.

“In order to give Israel the time it needs, the US needs to be able to have a good answer to political pressure from other countries and from within the Democratic Party to the issue of humanitarian assistance,” Prof. Jonathan Rynhold, head of the Political Studies Department at Bar-Ilan University, told The Media Line. “Israel would like something in return regarding the hostages, which is also a humanitarian issue.”

It’s not bad for either side to seem slightly tough on each other; the tougher it is for President Biden to get a concession out of Israel, the more it’s worth. In the end, it comes down to the politics of what President Biden needs in order to give Israel the time it wants.

Added Rynhold: “It’s not bad for either side to seem slightly tough on each other; the tougher it is for President Biden to get a concession out of Israel, the more it’s worth. In the end, it comes down to the politics of what President Biden needs in order to give Israel the time it wants.”

President Biden faces increasing opposition from the progressive wing of his own Democratic party about the pro-Israeli policy he has adopted on the war in Gaza. As his numbers slump in the polls, especially among young American democrats, there is concern that his re-election bid in 2024 may be slipping out of his hands.

Polls are also showing that President Biden is increasingly lagging behind former President Donald Trump, who looks to be the Republican candidate that will run against him. As demonstrations against Israel continue across the US, there will be more pressure on the White House to give the Israeli leadership a tough time.

“President Biden is looking for more foreign policy wins, to show the US under him is strong on the international stage,” said Freeman. “But depending on the result of the war, the US could end up being portrayed as weak.”

Similar pressures apply to Netanyahu. Israelis are still recovering from the trauma of the surprise Hamas offensive, one that is viewed by many as a military failure but also a failure of Netanyahu as Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. There is little public appetite for concessions toward Hamas. Netanyahu leads a far-right coalition, and, though his approval ratings have been dropping since the beginning of the war, they are still the deciding body on Israeli policy.

“Within the Israeli government and the military, there are differences of opinion as to when it is best to have such a pause and for what purpose,” Freeman added. “There is concern that Hamas will use a cease-fire to re-arm and reorganize itself. Israel might want to use the cease-fire to increase Palestinian civilian pressure on Hamas from within the Gaza Strip.”

Scenes of scores of Palestinians crossing the Gaza Strip on foot with Israeli tanks watching over them have been witnessed in the past two days. Some civilians were seen raising their hands, others waving white flags. Israeli media reported that Hamas did not want the footage to be broadcast, claiming it humiliates the Palestinian people.

So far, there has been a refusal from Netanyahu and other senior government officials to discuss Israel’s exit strategy from the war and how it sees the future of the Gaza Strip when and if Hamas is removed from the scene as sovereign in the territory.

“It would really help the US if Israel laid out what it wants to see in Gaza afterward,” said Rynhold. “But with this coalition, that is very difficult for Netanyahu to do. His unwillingness or inability to say anything harms Israel’s ability to get the time it needs.”

Moreover, still fresh in Israel’s memory is a humanitarian pause in its 2014 war with Hamas. During that temporary cease-fire, two Israeli soldiers were killed in an attack by the terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. Their bodies are still being held by Hamas today.

“There is no strategic difference between the US and Israel; it is more a tactical disagreement on the timing,” said Rynhold. “The Americans also want to see the hostages released.”

Among those killed and taken captive by Hamas are holders of American citizenship.

Israel is highly dependent on the US, something that has become increasingly evident in the current conflict.

Immediately after the Hamas offensive began, President Biden pledged continued American support for Israel. Since then, the US has provided Israel with a steady supply of ammunition together with a guarantee to continuously replenish its supply of air-defense rockets.

The US has also mobilized forces and aircraft in the region closer to Israel. Earlier this week, an American Navy submarine joined two carrier strike groups that were mobilized at the beginning of the conflict. Last week, the US House of Representatives approved a $14 billion military aid package to Israel in addition to the annual aid already granted to Israel.

In a show of diplomatic support, last month the US vetoed a UN Security Council Resolution that called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

“The defense establishment in Israel understands the connection between what they want to do and American support,” said Rynhold.

Israel and the US have had many differences in the past, with the relationship surviving. President Biden and Netanyahu have displayed solidarity since the beginning of the war despite a year of heightened tensions between the two as disagreements over Netanyahu’s proposed judicial reform were rampant.

Historically, it has been difficult for Israel to resist American requests. But at times, Israel has done things even though Washington requests otherwise. Israel of today is an Israel that can say no, and not just yes.

“Historically, it has been difficult for Israel to resist American requests,” said Freeman. “But at times, Israel has done things even though Washington requests otherwise. Israel of today is an Israel that can say no, and not just yes.”

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Israel has refused American calls to adopt an anti-Russian stance on the war. Citing regional interests, Netanyahu has taken a more measured approach that allowed Israel to maintain relations with Russia while giving Ukraine less support than what the US had hoped for. It is a policy that also led to tensions between Jerusalem and Washington—but saw Israel hold its ground.

Yet, Israel needs the US for its Hamas war in more ways than one. Therefore, the likelihood of a cease-fire at some point appears to be quite high, regardless of the wedge that appears to currently exist. Netanyahu will not be able to push back for long; he realizes Israel’s dependency on the US and that, this time, serving Israel’s interests passes directly through the White House.