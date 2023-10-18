Israeli Families Respond to Hamas Hostage Video; Meeting With Security Chiefs Gantz and Eizenkot

“I’m not a politician, I’m just a mother—a mother who’s worried about her son. First, save life … after that, do whatever you want.”

It was a busy day in the Tel Aviv Museum Tower, on Tuesday, October 17. Serving as the headquarters of the Hostage & Missing Families Forum—an organization of volunteers and families of Israelis who’ve been taken captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza—several events were organized for the press.

First among the events, and open to the international press: The family of 21-year-old French-Israeli citizen Mia Shem responded to the Hamas hostage video that Hamas released of Mia the night before.

Shem was abducted by Hamas terrorists at the Nova peace party on October 7, 2023—when the Gaza-based terror group launched a surprise attack against thousands of civilians in southern Israel. Well over 1,400 (primarily Israeli) civilians were targeted and killed, thousands more injured, and some 200+ civilians were taken hostage in Gaza.

Hamas’ Israeli hostages include women, men, children, babies, and the elderly.

At the press conference, Mia’s mother Keren, and brothers Ori and Eli spoke about their bittersweet reactions to the hostage video.

Also included at the conference were dozens of other families of missing Israelis and Hamas hostages, as well as former head of the Shin Bet intelligence service, Yaakov Peri. Peri is among those volunteering to help coordinate between the Families Forum and the Israeli Government—alongside third parties trying to negotiate between Israel and Hamas—to broker a release of the hostages.

Keren says she was elated to see proof of life, as well as evidence that physicians in Gaza had been treating her daughter’s wounds. But she notes that Mia suffers from additional illness and that her health may quickly deteriorate without appropriate medical care—a similar story to those of the other 200+ hostages.

“I can see [Mia] was shot in her shoulder, and I see she had an operation;” Keren began.

“She looks very terrified. She looks like she’s in big pain. I can see she’s saying what [Hamas] are telling her to say. But I can see she’s stable. I can see she needs medical care, and I didn’t know if she was dead or alive until yesterday. All I knew is that she might be kidnapped. I’m begging the world to bring my baby back home. She only went to a party to have some fun, and now she’s in Gaza. And she’s not the only one. There are many children who went to this party. There are many babies, and children, and old people, and Holocaust survivors who were kidnapped … their houses were burned.”

Backing up these claims are volunteers with the Hostages & Missing Families Forum—Dr. Amir Blumenfeld, former chief of trauma with the IDF; and Professor Hagai Levine, acting medical system head with the families’ organization.

“I was exposed to the [Hamas hostage] video,” says Blumenfeld, who was tasked with determining (as best as possible) the quality of Mia’s care and her current condition. “I watched it carefully and tried to understand what happened to her. So far it looks like a good medical treatment and I thank the Palestinian physicians for providing this care. But I know she needs extra care. Mia needs other therapies in order to [heal].”

Israel regularly provides medical care for anyone, Israelis and Palestinians—including Palestinians from Gaza. Hamas is obliged to supply medical data on all the hostages, and allow all of them to receive proper medical care.

“Israel regularly provides medical care for anyone, Israelis and Palestinians—including Palestinians from Gaza,” adds Levine, as he charges the Hamas leadership in Gaza to do the same. “Hamas is obliged to supply medical data on all the hostages, and allow all of them to receive proper medical care. According to our data, there are other sick and injured hostages including those in high severity. And we demand to know their condition and ensure they get proper care. Their medical situation is deteriorating from moment to moment. The misery is enormous. And they’re in immense danger of permanent disability and death.”

Levine also calls on the International Red Cross to “fulfill its duty and act in all measures to ensure that information for the families is provided for all hostages; and that proper medical care is given to all hostages. Especially the severely injured and sick.”

Aside from calling for proper treatment and information, Keren discussed projecting strength—telling other families of the missing and kidnapped to stay positive and to trust in the IDF. She also warns the international community to unite against terror lest they are prepared to receive it on their doorsteps.

Mia’s mother and brothers describe her as a strong-willed and happy person who loves to cook, has close ties to the community, cares for others, and acts like a second mother to her younger sister Danni.

“Every mother would say that their child is the best. But she’s really a very special girl.” Keren says.

Hours later, the second major event at The Forum headquarters began. Families of hostages and missing persons met with former IDF Chief of Staff and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz as well as former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot—both of whom are on the current emergency government’s war council.

After the private meeting, Natalia Ben Zvi, Avishai Gazit, and Orian Hadar addressed the press with a review of their discussion—including harsh words for their families’ captors.

“Anyone who is holding our people, our citizens—whether it’s Hamas or families—they’re members of a group who’ve committed crimes against humanity,” says Hadar. “The world must understand and demand that they be sent home.”

Ben Zvi is the mother of Hamas hostage Sagiv Beilin Ben Zvi, as well as a representative for the family of Roni Petrovsky who is also a captive in Gaza. Gazit is Sagiv Ben Zvi’s uncle. Hadar’s grandmother Yafa and cousin Tamir were both abducted.

According to the trio, Gantz and Eizenkot asked for patience, explaining that war efforts can take a long time, though the security leaders also reassured the families of the IDF’s mission to locate the missing and hostages as well as to eliminate Hamas. The families, on the other hand, called first and foremost for medical aid and attention to be provided to their loved ones.

“The first thing we have to do is create a humanitarian corridor, which will ease things and allow treatments to get to whoever needs them,” says Hadar. “If we don’t do this now, my grandmother will die a slow death in Gaza.”

Yafa Hadar is 85 years old and in poor health. “She takes a not-insignificant amount of medications to keep her healthy and alive every day, and I’m not even talking about her pain [management],” explains Hadar.

“I’m not a politician, I’m just a mother,” added Ben Zvi with a trembling voice. “I’m a mother and I’m worried about my son. And I’m worried about his friend, and I’m worried about an amazing grandmother, and everyone who’s there.”

“First we must save life,” Ben Zvi concludes. “We [Israelis] always say that we hold life as sacred, and it’s true. We sanctify life. After that, do whatever you want.”