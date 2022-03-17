The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jews in War-torn Ukraine Use Purim Story as Guide to Resilience
Rabbi Meir Holtzberg toured Jewish communities across Ukraine to ensure that they were able to celebrate Purim, March 17, 2022. (Courtesy)
Top Stories
Purim
Ukrainian Jews
Russo-Ukrainian War
Refugees
Israel

Jews in War-torn Ukraine Use Purim Story as Guide to Resilience

Debbie Mohnblatt
03/17/2022

Rabbis who had gotten to Israel returned to Ukraine to celebrate with those who stayed

Rabbi Meir Holtzberg, director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Bila Tserkva, a city 50 miles south of Kyiv, told The Media Line that having a Purim celebration gives him hope.

“It shows me that the Jewish people lives, that the Jews of Ukraine have, and will have, a flourishing Jewish life, and that there will be a future for Ukrainian Jewry,” he said.

Holtzberg was on a trip outside the country when the Russian invasion began but returned to Ukraine. He toured Jewish communities to ensure that they were able to celebrate the festival, including holding communal readings of the biblical Book of Esther.

Rabbi Meir Holtzberg toured Jewish communities across Ukraine to ensure that they were able to celebrate Purim, March 17, 2022. (Courtesy)

The book tells how Esther, a Jewish queen in ancient Persia, convinced King Ahasuerus (usually identified as Xerxes I) to thwart his viceroy Haman’s plot to kill all the Jews in the Persian Empire. Attending public recitations of the book is a mainstay of the holiday, which this year ran from Wednesday evening through Thursday night.

Holtzberg first celebrated Purim in Yaremche, a town in western Ukraine, about 35 miles from the Romanian border, where many refugees from the city of Zhytomyr, about 85 miles west of Kyiv, are staying.

He said that about 80 people attended the celebrations there, which he described as very enjoyable. “There was Jewish music played by a DJ, and a dance show about the story of the book [of Esther] performed by the children of the school from Zhytomyr,” he added.

The challenge is to bring out the joy in them, he said. “They are refugees from Zhytomyr; they live in uncertainty. Therefore, they are more concentrated on thoughts about the future,” he continued.

From there, Holtzberg continued to the town of Irshava, near Ukraine’s borders with both Romania and Hungary, to celebrate with the Jews in that area.

The Media Line also met with Rabbi Shlomo Wilhelm, the director of Chabad of Zhytomyr.

Wilhelm, who helped many Jews evacuate the conflict areas and get to safe places, is now in Israel with about 100 children as well as staff members from the orphanage he ran in Zhytomyr. They are staying at the Nes Harim Field and Forest Education Center, just west of Jerusalem, which is operated by the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF).

Wilhelm, speaking during the Purim party held for the children, said they are healing during their stay in Israel, and that he and everyone from Zhytomyr are grateful for the hospitality and for the huge Purim happening KKL-JNF organized for them.

People from communities near Nes Harim gathered to celebrate the festival with the children on Thursday. Many volunteers showed up to provide them with activities, food, and costumes.

Israeli and Ukrainian children celebrate Purim together at the Nes Harim Field and Forest Education Center, outside of Jerusalem, March 17, 2022. (Debbie Mohnblatt/The Media Line)

Gili Maimon, director of the Nes Harim Center, told The Media Line that about 350 people from nearby communities came to celebrate with the 140 Jews from Zhytomyr.

She stressed how nice it was to see the Israeli and Ukrainian children playing and celebrating the holiday together despite the language barrier.

Children participate in Purim celebrations at the Nes Harim Field and Forest Education Center, outside of Jerusalem, March 17, 2022. (Debbie Mohnblatt/The Media Line)

Wilhelm said he also helped to plan the holiday celebrations in Zhytomyr, where people were only able to celebrate during the daytime because of the curfew imposed in an effort to keep them safe at night.

“Today the Jews who can make it will come to the community center. They will have a dinner, the kids are getting gifts, they will read the Book of Esther, and all the traditions will still be fulfilled,” he said.

He also played a role in the festivities in hotels close to the border with Romania that are hosting refugees from Ukraine. “There I’m also arranging Purim celebrations; rabbis who had gotten to Israel are going back there to celebrate Purim with the Jewish communities that stayed,” Wilhelm said.

Menachem Glisnshtain, the Chabad rabbi of Chernivtsi, a city 20 miles from the border with Romania, also shared this year’s Purim experience with The Media Line.

Rabbi Menachem Glisnshtain reads the biblical Book of Esther for members of the local Jewish community and Jewish refugees, in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, March 17, 2022. (Courtesy)

There are 2,000 local Jews in the city, and the Jewish community is hosting an additional 1,000 refugees from all over Ukraine, Glisnshtain said.

So as not to offend the non-Jewish population by mounting a large celebration in hard times, they held a small party every hour in the synagogue hall, he explained.

Using the Book of Esther’s narrative as example and inspiration, Glisnshtain told the Jews gathered in Chernivtsi that everything happens according to God’s will and that they could take hope from the belief that God will provide a way out of their situation just as He did for Jews in other harsh times, Glisnshtain said.

Rabbi Menachem Glisnshtain celebrates Purim with members of the local Jewish community and Jewish refugees from across the country, in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, March 17, 2022. (Courtesy)

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.