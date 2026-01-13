Knesset Health Committee Halted After Lawmakers Learn Ministry Signed Reform in Advance, Triggering Rare Cross-Party Revolt

Coalition and opposition lawmakers suspended a Health Committee session after discovering the Health Ministry had already signed key reform agreements, defying parliamentary instructions and rendering oversight impossible

A session of Israel’s Knesset Health Committee was brought to an abrupt halt this week after lawmakers from both the governing coalition and the opposition learned that the Health Ministry had already signed binding agreements tied to a controversial reform, days before the committee was scheduled to review them.

The revelation emerged only minutes into the meeting. What had been planned as a technical discussion on support criteria quickly unraveled into a direct confrontation between lawmakers and representatives of the Health Ministry. Once it became clear that the agreements had been signed on December 31, the chair ruled that the committee could not continue.

What was done here is a complete lack of transparency. This is not a technical matter. This is a profound humiliation of the Israeli parliament.

“This committee explicitly asked that the agreements not be signed before the criteria were presented here,” said Limor Son Har-Melech, chair of the Health Committee. “What was done here is a complete lack of transparency. This is not a technical matter. This is a profound humiliation of the Israeli parliament.”

The Health Committee is one of the Knesset’s permanent oversight bodies. Ministries are empowered to design and implement policy, but parliamentary committees are tasked with supervising that process, demanding data, and ensuring that decisions affecting the public are scrutinized before they are finalized. In this case, lawmakers said that the order was reversed.

The reform at the center of the dispute concerns Israel’s supplementary health insurance system, known as SHABAN, which operates alongside the country’s publicly funded healthcare framework.

Under the existing model, patients who cannot access certain treatments through their health fund may seek private care and receive partial reimbursement. The proposed reform significantly narrows that pathway, replacing reimbursements with a system based largely on contractual agreements between health funds and selected providers.

At the same time, the Health Ministry designated a broad range of services as lacking what it termed “significant medical value,” and removed them from supplementary coverage. These include therapeutic riding, therapeutic swimming, sports-based therapy for children, postpartum support services such as doulas, and certain recovery services following surgery. Critics argue that these are precisely the services families turn to when the public system is overloaded or unavailable.

Speaking with The Media Line, Son Har-Melech said the reform risks reshaping access to care along economic lines. “When you take services out and remove the reimbursement route, people stop trusting the public system,” she said. “Those who can afford private insurance will manage. Those who cannot, will be left behind. That is how you create a system of medicine for the wealthy.”

The procedural aspect of the reform proved even more explosive than its substance. On Dec. 30, one day before the agreements were signed, the Health Committee sent a formal letter to the Health Minister outlining a series of demands. The committee requested a detailed explanation of how services were classified as lacking medical value, nationwide mapping of alternative arrangements, and an assessment of the impact on insured patients. The letter stated explicitly that the agreements were not to be signed until a revised version was presented to the committee.

Despite that instruction, the agreements were signed the following day.

When Health Ministry representatives confirmed the date during the session, lawmakers reacted sharply. Interruptions followed, with several members arguing that the discussion had been rendered meaningless. Son Har-Melech stopped the exchange and made the decision clear. “You cannot hold a discussion on something that has already been signed,” she said. “If the agreements are already in force, then this committee has been turned into a formality.”

You cannot hold a discussion on something that has already been signed. If the agreements are already in force, then this committee has been turned into a formality.

The clash was notable for its breadth. Lawmakers from both the coalition and the opposition directed their criticism at the Health Ministry rather than at each other. The dispute was not ideological, but institutional.

Adi Ezuz, a member of the Knesset from Yesh Atid, described the session as little more than political theater. “This is already closed,” she said during the hearing. “You are asking us to take part in a discussion when everything has already been decided.”

Speaking with The Media Line afterward, Ezuz expanded on that point, saying the committee had been summoned after the fact. “They signed agreements with the health funds and only then came to the committee,” she said. “Now they tell us the criteria can still change, but families are already being affected. This is a fake discussion.”

Ezuz also criticized the way public consultation was handled, arguing that the process was designed to minimize scrutiny. According to her, a draft was briefly published for public comment, but without meaningful exposure. “It was online for three days,” she said. “Nobody saw it. There was no real public participation, and then it disappeared.”

Beyond questions of governance, Ezuz warned of immediate consequences for families, particularly those with children requiring developmental therapies. She linked the supplementary insurance changes to a separate child development reform scheduled to take effect in early February. “There are not enough therapists in the public system,” she said. “Parents are told to wait months. A child with autism cannot wait nine or 10 months. If they don’t get treatment at three or four years old, that damage is irreversible.”

As an opposition lawmaker, Ezuz said the episode reflected a broader erosion of Knesset oversight, in which major policy decisions are finalized by the executive branch and only later presented to lawmakers for discussion.

During the session, lawmakers repeatedly asked Health Ministry officials where the signed criteria had been published. Several members searched official government databases in real time and reported that they could not locate any updated documentation. “I looked in the official records and found nothing,” one committee member said. Another added that the absence of publication raised serious legal and procedural concerns.

Days later, in a written response to the committee, the Health Ministry acknowledged that significant elements of the reform were still unresolved. The letter stated that criteria defining which services lack medical value were still being formulated and that mapping nationwide availability of alternatives would take weeks or even months. For committee members, the response only reinforced the argument raised during the session: that agreements had been signed before the necessary groundwork was complete.

The episode revived comparisons to another recent confrontation over government funding. In late December, Israel’s Supreme Court froze the transfer of more than 1 billion shekels to private ultra-Orthodox educational institutions following a petition filed by Yesh Atid. The funds had been authorized without approval from the relevant Knesset committee.

Several members of the Health Committee said the resemblance was hard to ignore. In both cases, they argued, decisions were finalized by the executive branch first, while parliamentary oversight came only afterward, once the consequences were already in motion.

At the end of the aborted session, Son Har-Melech apologized to families who had attended the meeting, many of them parents of children with disabilities. “I want to apologize to every parent who came here expecting a serious discussion,” she said. “This is not how things should be done.”

She also announced that the committee would request a legal review of the process by Knesset counsel to examine whether the Health Ministry acted within its authority.

These are parents of children with complex disabilities. If the system fails them, there is no private alternative they can simply turn to.

For Son Har-Melech, the dispute goes well beyond procedure and Knesset protocol. She warned that the reform, as currently structured, risks leaving families without effective access to essential care. “These are parents of children with complex disabilities,” she said. “If the system fails them, there is no private alternative they can simply turn to.”

During the session, several lawmakers said that if the agreements are not revisited, the committee may have no choice but to turn to Israel’s Supreme Court, as lawmakers recently did in the case of the transfer of public funds approved without Knesset oversight. That option, they stressed, remains open.

The political and legal outcome is uncertain. What lawmakers emphasized repeatedly before the meeting was halted, was the urgency of preventing a situation in which administrative decisions move faster than their real-world consequences, particularly for Israeli children and families who depend on access to specialized health services.