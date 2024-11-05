Netanyahu Ousts Defense Minister Gallant Over Breakdown of Trust

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday night dismissed his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, citing a breakdown of trust over disagreements in managing Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu announced that Foreign Minister Israel Katz would assume the role of defense minister and extended an invitation to Gideon Sa’ar to take the role of foreign minister.

At a time of war, full trust between the prime minister and the defense minister is critical

In a statement released by his office, Netanyahu emphasized the need for complete trust between the prime minister and the defense minister during wartime. “At a time of war, full trust between the prime minister and the defense minister is critical,” he stated. “Unfortunately, this trust has eroded and attempts to bridge the gaps have failed.” He expressed concern that their disagreements had become public knowledge, potentially benefiting Israel’s enemies who “derived great benefit” from the situation.

This is not the first time Netanyahu has attempted to dismiss Gallant. On March 25, 2023, Gallant spoke out against the government’s proposed judicial reforms and called for a delay to allow for negotiations between the ruling coalition and the opposition. His stance led National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to call for his dismissal. The following day, Netanyahu announced that he was firing Gallant, sparking massive protests that night in several major cities across Israel. However, Gallant’s office stated that he would continue in his post, as he had not received an official notice of dismissal. On April 10, Netanyahu reversed his decision and announced that he would not fire Gallant.

The current dismissal follows Gallant’s recent approval of drafting an additional 7,000 ultra-Orthodox men into the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), a move that sparked controversy within the coalition government. The ultra-Orthodox party United Torah Judaism (UTJ) has been pressing for the advancement of the so-called Daycare Bill, which aims to ensure that children of ultra-Orthodox men who have not completed mandatory military service remain eligible for state-funded daycare subsidies. This legislation seeks to circumvent a High Court ruling that deemed such financial support illegal for those avoiding military service.

Netanyahu removed the Daycare Bill from the Knesset agenda, defying UTJ’s demands and further straining coalition unity. In response, UTJ threatened to withhold support for other coalition legislation unless the bill was advanced. UTJ Member of Knesset Israel Eichler demanded that the bill be brought to a vote immediately. The coalition’s ability to pass the legislation is uncertain, as it has lost majority support with several lawmakers, including Gallant and Economy Minister Nir Barkat, indicating opposition to the bill.

There is no low to which this government will not sink

Opposition leaders criticized Netanyahu’s decision to dismiss Gallant. National Unity chairman Benny Gantz, a former member of Netanyahu’s war cabinet, accused the government of putting politics ahead of national security. “There is no low to which this government will not sink,” stated National Unity lawmaker Orit Farkash Hacohen. Yair Golan, chairman of The Democrats, a merger of the left-wing Labor and Meretz parties, urged citizens to “take to the streets” in protest.

The security of the State of Israel always was, and will always remain, my life’s mission

Gallant responded to his dismissal with a brief statement: “The security of the State of Israel always was, and will always remain, my life’s mission.”

Netanyahu praised Israel Katz as Gallant’s successor, highlighting his experience as foreign minister, finance minister, and intelligence minister, as well as his long-standing membership in the Security Cabinet. “He brings an impressive combination of experience and practical skill, known as a ‘bulldozer’ with a quiet strength and responsible determination—all essential qualities in the campaign’s leadership,” Netanyahu said.

The prime minister also extended an offer to Gideon Sa’ar, currently a minister without portfolio, to serve as foreign minister. Netanyahu noted Sa’ar’s extensive experience in government and security matters, expressing confidence that his inclusion would strengthen the leadership during this critical time.

As Israel navigates the complexities of a prolonged war with Hamas and violent conflicts with Hamas-backer Iran and Tehran’s other proxies in the region, including Hezbollah and the Houthis, the reshuffling of key defense and foreign policy positions points to significant challenges facing the government. Internal disputes over military conscription and social benefits for the ultra-Orthodox community further complicate the political landscape, raising questions about coalition stability and the government’s ability to effectively manage ongoing war efforts.