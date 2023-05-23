Donate
Light Theme
Log In
On the Brink: Israel’s Metula Ups Security in the Face of Hizbullah Threat
The home of Malki Maoz was recently upgraded with the addition of a new safe room, in Metula, Israel. (Dario Sanchez/The Media Line)
Watch Now
Top Stories
Video
Hizbu
Israel-Lebanon Border
Metula
military readiness
safe rooms

On the Brink: Israel’s Metula Ups Security in the Face of Hizbullah Threat

Michael Sfaradi and Dario Sanchez
05/23/2023

As Hizbullah, a Lebanon-based militia, exhibits its military preparedness, the Israeli border town of Metula enhances its security measures and fortifies its homes with mandated safe rooms

Since the 2006 war between Israel and the armed Shi’ite group Hizbullah, the Israel-Lebanon border has seen periods of uneasy calm, intermittently disrupted by sporadic cross-border skirmishes and fire exchanges. Now, it appears that Hizbullah may be preparing for another prolonged military operation against its southern neighbor.

In response, the Israeli border town of Metula is bolstering its security to safeguard its citizens from a potential surge of violence from the north.

Hizbullah, a Lebanon-based militia acting largely as a proxy for Iran in the region, recently hosted members of the country’s foreign press corps to showcase its military readiness. The group is engaging in maneuvers and training exercises that it claims are in preparation for renewed attacks on Israel.

In an area that Israelis refer to as the “finger of the Galilee,” where Israeli territory is bordered on two sides by Lebanon and one side by the Golan Heights and Syria, an air of apprehension, strikingly at odds with the pastoral landscape, prevails.

Nestled within this finger is Metula, Israel’s northernmost town, whose city limits extend right up to the border.

In Metula, the high concentration of military vehicles and advanced equipment vigilantly monitoring the border 24/7 is impossible to overlook.

Since 1995, Israeli law has mandated that all newly constructed housing includes specially designed safe rooms to shelter families from shelling. Contractors cannot receive approval for building plans, and new houses cannot be connected to utilities such as water, electricity, and sewage without these shelters.

Prior to 1995, apartment buildings were built with communal shelters. These are no longer deemed adequate, and public funds have been allocated to retrofit these structures, ensuring that every unit is equipped with its own safe room.

Accessible from within the house, these safe rooms serve as an additional space for the family, but one furnished with all the characteristics of an air-raid shelter.

These safe rooms are fortified with reinforced concrete walls at least 40 centimeters thick, providing effective protection during bombings. One-way valves permit air to flow from the inside out, whereas air from outside must pass through a filtration device. If a sensor detects lethal gas, the airflow from outside is entirely blocked.

Many who witnessed Hizbullah’s military exercise near the Israel-Lebanon border say they are convinced that the next round of violence between the militia and Israel is inevitable, and only a matter of time.

The pivotal uncertainty remains: Will Hizbullah’s chief, Hassan Nasrallah, and his associates confront Israel alone, as they have in the past, or will Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or other forces allied with Tehran stand by their side?

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.