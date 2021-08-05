Protecting Truth During Tension

Palestinian Authority’s Hussein Al-Sheikh to The Media Line: We’re Ready for Direct Talks With Israel (VIDEO)
Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Minister Hussein Al-Sheikh speaks to The Media Line in his office in Ramallah. (The Media Line)
Palestinian Authority’s Hussein Al-Sheikh to The Media Line: We’re Ready for Direct Talks With Israel (VIDEO)

Felice Friedson
08/06/2021

New relationship with Washington presages bilateral and trilateral talks

Civil Affairs Minister Hussein Al-Sheikh is one of the leading figures in the Palestinian Authority hierarchy and is one of President Mahmoud Abbas’ closest advisers. Al-Sheikh is the point person to Israel in all security matters and chairs the dialogue between the Palestinian government and the United States administration.

Al-Sheikh, who rarely gives public statements and has not given a full interview in some years, sat down with The Media Line’s Felice Friedson in his Ramallah office for this exclusive conversation that included the current political situation, the next steps in jumpstarting the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, and the American role in the conflict and internal security issues.

For a full print story, see “Exclusive: Palestinian Authority’s Hussein Al-Sheikh Tells The Media Line PA Is Ready for Direct Talks With Israel.”

