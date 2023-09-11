Political Alliances, Mutual Interests, and Elections Behind US Connectivity Initiative

The initiative aims to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative while fostering new alliances and commercial hubs

US President Joe Biden unveiled a plan on Saturday to connect India to Europe through the Middle East. While ambitious on paper, only time will reveal whether the plan will be implemented or become a historical footnote.

The announcement on the massive rail and shipping network, an economic corridor, was made at the G20 Leaders’ event on the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment that took place in India. According to a White House statement, the plan aims to connect continents via railways and ports, thereby creating new commercial hubs to “stimulate economic development.”

“This is a big deal. This is a real big deal,” Biden said at the summit.

The network is to include India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel, and the European Union, all sponsored by the US.

“Looking to the future, the United States underscores our unwavering commitment to pursuing transformative regional investments and working to build out this corridor together with our partners. These investments are a gateway to our future and underpin our shared vision of an open, secure, and prosperous future,” the statement continued.

“This will not happen in the coming years; it is very wide-ranging with so many actors involved and entails almost impossible logistics. But if it will happen, it will truly be amazing,” Dr. Lauren Dagan Amoss, from the Department of Political Studies at Bar-Ilan University, told The Media Line.

The international arena is changing, alliances are shifting, and the state actors are adapting accordingly. This latest American initiative is just one example.

“We are seeing more and more reactions, or unions between countries based on political or military interests,” said Ambassador Daniel Carmon, who has over four decades of diplomatic service, including terms as Israel’s ambassador to India and Sri Lanka. “All are well-intentioned, but many do not make it to the finish line. The trend now is to build ad hoc alliances that provide a response to a certain issue rather than rely on dated and large international organizations.”

“In this case, even if not said explicitly, it comes to send a clear message to China,” Carmon told The Media Line. “Increasingly, there is US concern of Chinese intervention in the Middle East but mainly a general concern over China on all fronts.”

This initiative is an American effort to counter China’s growing global influence, primarily seen through its massive Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The BRI is a giant Chinese-led infrastructure project that has seen immense investments in projects in East Asia, Africa, Latin America, and other regions. It is a marker of China’s growing power and influence, and the US feels compelled to push back and implement countermeasures.

The proposed rail and shipping network aims to span a considerable portion of the globe, facilitating smoother connectivity and trade. The plan also includes connecting energy grids and establishing advanced telecommunications infrastructure to ensure more stable global internet access.

This ambitious plan comes at a time of far-reaching political changes on a global level.

“We believe that connectivity is a means to not only increase mutual trade between different countries but also increase mutual trust,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the G20 event.

“India is a major player in this initiative,” Carmon said. “It carries significant economic weight and with its sheer size makes for a very attractive partner. On the one hand, it faces significant developmental challenges and on the other, it is becoming a technological powerhouse.”

India faces a delicate balancing act. Its desire for relations with China necessitates overlooking China’s hefty alliance with Pakistan, its often-hostile neighbor.

“India is looking for alliances with whoever can promote its needs. While it is threatened by China, in order to achieve the economic success it wants, it needs China,” Carmon added.

Both Biden and Modi face reelection within the coming year, amplifying the need to demonstrate accomplishments and prowess.

“Biden wants to show he has made some progress, especially in the Middle East,” Dagan Amoss said. “There is a gap to fill; China is in every concern and the US isn’t.”

In recent years, the US has scaled back its regional involvement, demonstrated by troop withdrawals from Afghanistan and a reduced presence in Iraq. Successive presidents have signaled a clear shift in focus. However, changing circumstances are compelling the US to reassess its position.

“In the competition between the powers, there are so many actors that can play a part and each side needs as many allies as possible,” Dagan Amoss explained. “What we are seeing is an American long-term approach coupled with Biden’s lack of achievements on the international stage and the need to improve his position ahead of the elections.”

For Modi, India’s inclusion in the project puts him squarely in the international spotlight, potentially appealing to voters.

“The projection of soft power in the diplomatic world is highly important,” said Dagan Amoss.

Such an ambitious project, which would take years to implement, has immediate diplomatic ramifications across multiple channels.

One development appearing to be in motion is the potential normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Under US sponsorship, the two countries are reportedly closer than ever to establishing relations, although challenges remain. Both countries are participants in the new initiative, compelling them to cooperate even without formal diplomatic ties. While this isn’t the first case of such cooperation, each instance has the potential to accelerate the normalization process. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously floated the idea of a rail link between Israel and Saudi Arabia—a prospect that, while distant, could become a reality.

Although the Saudis are expected to condition normalization with Israel on concessions to the Palestinians, any association with Israel was previously unthinkable. This serves as another testament to the transformative changes the region is currently undergoing.

“This reflects a global trend of regional cooperation that breaks previous political conventions,” said Carmon. “This is a huge economic endeavor that is a win-win for all sides and brings the sides closer, even without diplomatic relations.”

The seriousness of this venture will be assessed over time. However, as the international political landscape evolves, even such intentions could catalyze further changes.