Political Crisis Unfolds in Israel Over Reports of Weapons Delivery to the PA

Netanyahu attempts damage control as rumors instigate backlash from right and left

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday denied reports that he had approved the delivery of US-made armored vehicles and 1,500 machine guns to the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The news sparked a political crisis in Israel from both sides of the aisle in Knesset, where several Israeli lawmakers harshly criticized the reports by Palestinian media that the PA had been given the vehicles and weapons with Israeli approval.

This is what we did. No tanks, no Kalashnikovs, nothing. So sometimes even the fake news is not ‘armored,’ and it’s good that we punctured this lie.

Netanyahu blamed the move on the Bennett-Lapid government last year.

“What we did do was implement a decision made by Defense Minister Benny Gantz on January 22, to transfer a number of armored vehicles to replace other armored vehicles that have become obsolete,” Netanyahu said. “This is what we did. No tanks, no Kalashnikovs, nothing. So sometimes even the fake news is not ‘armored,’ and it’s good that we punctured this lie.”

The Israeli Defense Ministry and the Unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories also denied the reports of weapons delivery to the PA.

Palestinian Authority spokesman for the security services, Talal Dweikat, denied media reports that the PA received security equipment through the Israeli authorities.

Dweikat said in a statement that the news is part of an incitement campaign against the PA and its security services, coinciding with an incitement campaign against PA President Mahmoud Abbas prior to his speech at the United Nations.

He added that the PA has the right to obtain any equipment that it needs to carry out its normal work, in order to preserve the security of citizens and protect their rights and civil peace. Dweikat also said that the PA cannot compromise its political positions in exchange for obtaining what rightfully belongs to it.

A Palestinian official in Ramallah wouldn’t confirm nor deny the news. However, the official told The Media Line that several hundreds of PA security forces are getting training in Jordan under US supervision.

This news was first reported by the Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds on Tuesday. The paper revealed that the PA had received American armored vehicles and weapons with the mediation of Jordan and the approval of Israel.

Finance Minister and leader of Religious Zionism party Bezalel Smotrich, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed their rage over the reports of delivery weapon shipment to the Palestinians.

Both far-right ministers were critical of the reports, claiming that they had no prior knowledge of them, and accusing Netanyahu of plotting to lay the foundations for an alternative government with Benny Gantz, who leads the opposition party National Unity.

Smotrich’s office said that the finance minister, who is also a minister in the defense ministry, “was unaware of such a move and was burning with anger.”

“The assessment of those around Smotrich is that the transfer of arms to the PA and the [judicial overhaul compromise] steps at the President’s Residence were a payment to Benny Gantz to establish a left-wing government with him that would seek to revive the Oslo Accords,” the statement said, adding that Smotrich was calling an emergency meeting of his faction.

Mr. Prime Minister, if you don’t state in your own voice that the reports about the transfer of arms to the terrorists of the Palestinian Authority are false, there will be consequences

Ben-Gvir also called on Netanyahu to publicly refute the reports.

“Mr. Prime Minister, if you don’t state in your own voice that the reports about the transfer of arms to the terrorists of the Palestinian Authority are false, there will be consequences,” he said. “If your intention is to try and build an Oslo II government, please inform your ministers and the public so that we can act accordingly.”