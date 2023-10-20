Presidential Address: Biden Tells Americans Russia ‘Annihilating Democracies’

US president advises Israel to avoid the pitfalls of revenge as it intensifies operations against Hamas, urging consideration for Palestinian casualties

In a rare Oval Office address, President Joe Biden told Americans on Thursday night the US “holds the world together,” adding the country must deepen its support of Ukraine and Israel in the middle of two vastly different, unpredictable, and bloody wars.

He made the case to Americans that it’s vital to both global and US national security to assist Israel and Ukraine in their respective conflicts, which threaten broader disruptions in Europe and the Middle East.

The president’s remarks came one day after his wartime visit to Tel Aviv, a high-stakes test of his personal diplomacy and U.S. world leadership in a crisis.

While in Israel, he expressed unwavering support in the wake of Hamas’ attacks, which killed some 1,400, and secured an agreement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. But he also urged officials to exercise restraint as they intensify operations against Hamas in Gaza, where nearly 4,000 people have been killed so far in the conflict.

President Biden in his address cautioned Israel not to seek revenge, and not to repeat what he called the “mistakes” made by the US in the aftermath of 9/11.

“I cautioned the government of Israel not to be blinded by rage,” the president said in the Oval Office, his second speech there. “And here in America, let us not forget who we are. We reject all forms, all forms of hate, whether against Muslims, Jews, or anyone. That’s what great nations do, and we are a great nation.”

The president called for the US to show global leadership by supporting Israel and Ukraine, saying that defeating Hamas and Russia was a vital US interest.

American leadership is what holds the world together

“American leadership is what holds the world together,” said President Biden in just the second primetime speech to the nation of his presidency.

The American president said in his 15-minute speech that he would make an “urgent” request to Congress on Friday for funding to help Ukraine and Israel, arguing that this was an investment for the United States’ future on the world stage for decades to come.

Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin “represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy,” he added.

“We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win. I refuse to let that happen.”

The huge package request includes $14 billion for Israel.

It’s clear whose side President Biden is on; once you take sides, you forfeit your position as a credible broker. He should be working toward a cease-fire, not sending more weapons to the region.

“It’s a resounding success for the Israelis,” Ramallah-based political analyst Esmat Mansour told The Media Line. Mansour said, “It’s clear whose side President Biden is on; once you take sides, you forfeit your position as a credible broker. He should be working toward a cease-fire, not sending more weapons to the region.”

Israel already gets $3.5 billion a year in military assistance, the most US foreign aid received by any nation.

“His speech reaffirms his long-known position on Israel, and on how the US should never play any part in mediation between Palestinians and Israelis. He is completely biased towards Israel,” political analyst Nihad Abu Ghoush told The Media Line.

President Biden has said in his primetime speech that the Palestinians have the right to self-determination and have the right to a state themselves. “We’ve been heard before. Do you know how many American presidents told us that, only to forget about it later? They are paying lip service no more,” said Abu Ghoush.

The US president is in the early stages of his own reelection bid.

There’s no doubt that the president is putting his reelection ambition ahead of his principles; what a shame.

“There’s no doubt that the president is putting his reelection ambition ahead of his principles; what a shame,” said Mansour.

But he also brokered a deal to get some aid through Egypt into the Gaza Strip; however, the crossing is yet to open.

The threat of a wider Middle Eastern conflict meanwhile looms in the background.

The United States has already moved two aircraft carriers into the eastern Mediterranean to deter Iran, Lebanon’s Hizbullah, and Yemen’s Houthis—all known allies of Hamas—from getting involved.