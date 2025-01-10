Thousands of IS Fighters Remain in Limbo as SDF Resists Disarmament

Syria’s new leadership demands the SDF disarm and hand over 12,000 IS detainees. The SDF refuses, citing instability. Fears of an IS resurgence persist amid the deadlock

[Idlib] – The resurgence of the Islamic State group (IS) in Syria has become a pressing concern, as thousands of IS detainees remain under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led coalition of US-backed forces. Syria’s new administration is insisting that all weapons in the country must be under the control of the interim government’s Ministry of Defense, but the SDF says it is unwilling to relinquish control of the territories it governs or hand over the IS detainees.

The SDF controls approximately 26 prisons in northeastern Syria, holding over 12,000 IS fighters, according to SDF officials. Together with the IS fighters’ detained family members, the number of detainees is approximately 55,000, including 30,000 children.

The most notable detention facilities for IS members are located in the northeastern city of Al-Hasakah and the northern city of Raqqa. Al-Hasakah’s Al-Sina’a prison alone holds 5,000 IS members, many of whom are foreign nationals from various countries.

Since the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime last month, international coalition forces have conducted operations in the country to suppress IS activity. However, fears of a renewed IS presence in parts of Syria persist, with an estimated 2,500 foreign IS fighters believed to be in the country other than the detainees.

Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the head of Syria’s new administration, has called for full national unification, disarmament of the various factions, and central government control over all the country’s territories. The SDF has expressed reservations about integrating into the Syrian military, citing inadequate democratic processes and a lack of political stability.

Speaking to The Media Line under the condition of anonymity, an SDF official said that SDF forces are not prepared to cede control or disarm, citing the precarious state of governance in Syria. The official emphasized the ongoing detention of thousands of IS members and their families, asserting that the detainees’ future remains a matter of international concern.

Ahmad al-Dalati, a senior figure in Syria’s new military administration, assured the public that all efforts are being made to responsibly manage IS-related challenges. He reiterated that Syria aims to restore stability and end its status as a source of regional and international insecurity.

The United States continues to maintain a military presence in Syria, with 2,000 troops stationed in the region to prevent the resurgence of IS. Outgoing US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has emphasized the necessity of these troops, citing the risk of IS detainees escaping and regrouping.

In 2024, IS carried out an estimated 700 attacks in Syria, a threefold increase over the previous year. Research centers have highlighted IS’s growing operational sophistication and geographical spread, raising alarms about the group’s ability to exploit regional instability.

The prospect of escalated conflict between the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army and the SDF adds another layer of complexity. Analysts warn that such clashes could lead to mass escapes of IS detainees, facilitating their reemergence in Syria and beyond.

Faten Ramadan, head of Sans Menottes, a human rights organization with a focus on Syrian detainees and forcibly detained people, told The Media Line that the IS issue has been used as a tool for political blackmail.

The best mechanism to address this issue is to provide support and resources to Syrians, assist in the stabilization process, and maintain security in the country in cooperation with the official authorities. Security cooperation, logistical support, and communication with the Damascus government by regional and international countries, along with directing support across various sectors to the Damascus government, are the most effective ways to combat the remnants of IS.

“The best mechanism to address this issue is to provide support and resources to Syrians, assist in the stabilization process, and maintain security in the country in cooperation with the official authorities,” Ramadan said. “Security cooperation, logistical support, and communication with the Damascus government by regional and international countries, along with directing support across various sectors to the Damascus government, are the most effective ways to combat the remnants of IS.”

She said that the SDF ought to let the interim government handle the detainees “within a legal framework and in accordance with established human rights regulations,” including the extradition of foreigners to their home countries.

Genuine solutions for the families of these individuals should be sought through their governments. This approach would prevent the issue from remaining a bargaining chip or a tool for political manipulation, resolving it formally through the Syrian government in cooperation with the concerned countries.

“Genuine solutions for the families of these individuals should be sought through their governments,” she continued. “This approach would prevent the issue from remaining a bargaining chip or a tool for political manipulation, resolving it formally through the Syrian government in cooperation with the concerned countries.”

For now, the situation in Syria remains precarious, with the danger of an IS resurgence compounded by political discord and security challenges. Both regional and global actors must address these issues collaboratively to ensure long-term stability and prevent the spread of extremism.