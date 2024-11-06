In Turnaround, Trump Touts Victory: Republicans Takes Senate, Likely Hold House

Major wins in North Carolina and Georgia have bolstered Trump’s campaign, pushing him close to the 270 electoral votes needed

Donald Trump is on the verge of securing a second term as President of the United States, with projections showing him leading in crucial battleground states following the 2024 election. On Tuesday night, Trump declared victory over Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, as key wins in states like Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia have made Harris’ path to the presidency mathematically unattainable.

Trump’s campaign gained significant momentum after securing victories in North Carolina and Georgia, essential states that bolstered his electoral vote count. With these wins, the pressure mounted on Harris to claim states where Trump was already leading.

Harris’ strategy relied heavily on winning Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. However, Trump established clear leads in these states, effectively blocking her route to the presidency. As results continued to roll in, Trump’s leads in Arizona and Nevada further diminished Harris’ chances.

In a clear sign of disappointment within the Democratic camp, Vice President Harris chose not to address her supporters on election night. Campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond announced shortly after midnight that she would not be speaking at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she had planned to address the crowd.

“We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet,” Richmond told the gathering at Howard University, Harris’ alma mater. “So, you won’t hear from the Vice President tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow. She will be back here to address not only the Howard family, not only her supporters but the nation.”

The announcement left many attendees visibly emotional, drawing parallels to the 2016 election when Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton refrained from speaking on election night after her defeat became apparent.

Meanwhile, Trump addressed his supporters at an election watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida. Flanked by family members and top campaign officials at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, he declared victory and promised a new era for America.

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” he said to a roaring crowd. “We’ve achieved the most incredible political thing, political victory, that our country has never seen before—nothing like this.”

He continued, “We overcame obstacles that no one thought possible. This will truly be the golden age of America—that’s what we have to have.”

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and a prominent Trump supporter, was present as the results came in. Trump’s campaign celebrated as networks projected his win in Pennsylvania, putting him within striking distance of the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency.

Musk’s presence alongside Trump on election night drew attention. The tech billionaire and CEO of companies like Tesla and SpaceX has been a vocal supporter of Trump, contributing significant funds to his campaign. His involvement signals a strong alliance between Trump’s administration and influential figures in the technology and business sectors.

Current projections suggest that Trump may end up with around 312 electoral votes, while Harris is projected to win approximately 226. Trump could be on track for a clean sweep of the seven swing states needed to win the White House and might even win the overall popular vote nationally—a feat he fell short of in 2016.

In more good news for Republicans, the party is projected to regain control of the Senate after flipping key seats in West Virginia and Ohio and defending a competitive seat in Texas. This shift could have significant implications for the enactment of Trump’s policy agenda should he secure the presidency.

As expected, Trump swept conservative strongholds from Florida to Idaho, while Harris secured liberal states from New York to California. However, exit poll data suggests that Harris may have underperformed with women and minority voters compared to former President Joe Biden in 2020. According to CBS exit polls, 54% of female voters cast their ballots for Harris, compared to 57% for Biden four years earlier. Black and Latino voters also appeared slightly less likely to support Harris than they were to back Biden, according to Associated Press exit poll data.

The atmosphere at Harris’ election night event at Howard University was initially hopeful. The historically Black college had been preparing for what could have been a historic night. However, as results began to favor Trump, the mood grew somber. The decision for Harris not to speak underscored the disappointment felt among her supporters.

“She will be back here tomorrow,” Richmond assured the crowd. “We will continue overnight to fight to make sure every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken.”

Despite the setbacks, Harris’ campaign emphasized the importance of ensuring all votes are tallied, hinting at potential legal challenges in closely contested states.

Trump’s campaign, on the other hand, celebrated not just the presidential race but also the projected Republican victories in Congress. Regaining control of the Senate positions the party to advance its legislative agenda.

The 2024 election has been marked by unprecedented developments. Trump, 78, would become the oldest person elected president, surpassing the record set by Joe Biden. He was the target of two assassination attempts during the campaign, narrowly avoiding a sniper’s bullet in Pennsylvania in July. He is also the only president to have been impeached twice and the first former president to be criminally convicted.

Harris, 60, became the Democratic nominee in July after President Biden withdrew from the race under pressure from within the party. She had been hoping to make history as the first woman, Black woman, and South Asian American to assume the presidency.

The election saw high voter turnout, with around 86 million voters casting their ballots early amid one of the most turbulent campaigns in recent American history. Both sides had armies of lawyers on standby for legal challenges, and law enforcement agencies nationwide were on high alert for potential violence, though election day remained largely peaceful.

About 30 bomb threat hoaxes targeted election-related locations nationwide on Tuesday, more than half of them in Georgia, according to CBS.

In his victory speech, Trump touted his support from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate and vaccine skeptic who ended his campaign for president. Trump said Kennedy would play a key role in determining health care policy in his administration.

“We’re going to help our country heal,” Trump said. “We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly.”

He added, “Many people have told me that God has spared my life for a reason, and that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness. And now we are going to fulfill that mission together.”

Trump’s return to the White House marks a historic political comeback, making him only the second former president to return to office after an electoral defeat, and the first to do so in more than 130 years. His supporters celebrated what they see as a mandate for his agenda, while the nation prepares for the implications of his second term.

Trump’s projected win in Pennsylvania was particularly significant. As one of the most crucial swing states, its 19 electoral votes played a pivotal role in pushing Trump closer to the 270 needed. The state had been a focal point for both campaigns, with extensive advertising and multiple visits from the candidates.

In addition to Pennsylvania, Trump’s victories in North Carolina and Georgia further solidified his lead. These states were considered battlegrounds due to their shifting demographics and political landscapes. Trump’s ability to secure wins there indicates a strong turnout among his base and perhaps a lack of sufficient mobilization among Democratic voters.

The race in Wisconsin and Michigan also leaned in favor of Trump according to projections. Harris had counted on these states to replicate the 2020 Democratic victories, but the results suggest a swing back to Republican support.

International reactions are beginning to pour in as well. Leaders from allied nations are preparing for a second Trump term, which could have implications for global trade, security alliances, and diplomatic relations. Conversely, adversarial nations are also assessing how Trump’s return might affect international dynamics.

The 2024 election has highlighted deep divisions within the United States. Issues such as the economy, immigration, health care, and social justice have been at the forefront of voters’ minds. Trump’s campaign focused on themes of law and order, economic growth, and a return to traditional values, while Harris emphasized unity, equity, and progressive reforms.

As the nation awaits the final official results, preparations are underway for the transition. Trump’s team is expected to quickly move forward with policy initiatives and appointments, leveraging the Republican control of the Senate to confirm key positions.

Harris’ supporters and the Democratic Party face a period of reflection and strategizing for the future. The underperformance in key demographics compared to 2020 suggests areas for analysis and potential shifts in approach.

The peaceful conduct of the election, despite fears of unrest, has been a relief to many. Law enforcement’s preparedness and the public’s adherence to peaceful expression have allowed the democratic process to unfold without significant disruption.

As Trump prepares to assume office once again, the nation and the world watch closely to see how his second term will unfold and what it will mean for the future of the United States.