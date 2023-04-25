Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US-led Task Force Reports Significant Decline in IS Attacks
A US army soldier, part of the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) the US-led coalition against the Islamic State (IS) group, walks around at the K1 Air Base northwest of Kirkuk in northern Iraq before a planned US pullout on March 29, 2020. (Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images)
Top Stories
CJTF-OIR
ISIS
US forces
Attacks

US-led Task Force Reports Significant Decline in IS Attacks

Clint Van Winkle
04/25/2023

US troops in the multinational task force fighting IS have transitioned into an advisory role, which officials say has been effective at preventing terrorism

The multinational task force working on dismantling the Islamic State (IS) group announced on Monday that IS attacks have declined as US forces transition away from combat and into an advisory role meant to ensure IS’s defeat.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Dana Stroul and Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane held a special digital briefing on the current status of the Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF–OIR) and its nine-year anti-ISIS mission in Iraq and Syria at a press conference hosted by the US State Department’s Dubai Regional Media Hub.

There are 28 official member countries of the CJTF–OIR, with 85 total countries contributing to the efforts.

The US Defense Department launched the task force in October 2014 to battle the newly formed IS group. At its height, IS held territory from Raqaa, Syria to Diyala, Iraq—a swath of land that had 7.7 million inhabitants.

In Iraq, we have transitioned our military role to an advice, assist, and enable

Nine years later, the State Department has reported that the US military is no longer leading patrols in Iraq and Syria and has pulled back from direct contact missions.

“In Iraq, we have transitioned our military role to an advice, assist, and enable, where Iraqi Security Forces are in the lead every single day and US forces remain present in Iraq at the invitation of the government of Iraq,” Stroul told reporters.

The transition, according to them, has gone well.

So far in 2023, the CJTF–OIR recorded a significant reduction of what Gen. McFarlane called “opportunistic engagements” when compared to 2022, with a 68% decline in attacks in Iraq and a 55% reduction in Syria. Moreover, Gen. McFarlane called this year’s Ramadan “one of the most peaceful in years,” attributing this achievement “to the combined efforts of our partners.”

Iraq saw an 80% decrease in attacks during Ramadan compared to last year and an 87% reduction from 2020. Syria had a 37% decline from 2022 and a 70% drop from 2020.

“ISIS has failed to organize or coordinate anything more than that over the past year,” Gen. McFarlane told reporters.

Even with the decline in violence year over year, American officials and experts fear that IS, which the general called “a brand,” could rise from the ruins of its short-lived caliphate. In particular, they fear the spread of IS’s extremist ideology.

How salient is the ISIS brand now? There isn’t a caliphate to turn to and there aren’t as many adherents. Conditions are different, but it is still volatile.

“How salient is the ISIS brand now? There isn’t a caliphate to turn to and there aren’t as many adherents,” Dr. Daniel Rothenberg, co-director of the Center on the Future of War at Arizona State University, told The Media Line. “Conditions are different, but it is still volatile.”

Among the sources of volatility is the security issue caused by the 15,000 displaced and detained people in CJTF–OIR’s area of operation. The US government has said that this issue needs to be addressed.

Rehabilitating IS members and repatriating displaced persons remains high on the State Department’s list of priorities. Currently, there are 10,000 detained IS members and 5,000 displaced persons living in the al-Hawl and al-Roj camps in Syria.

Gen. McFarlane described the issue of repatriation as a strategic problem “that requires an international solution.” So far in 2023, 1,300 al-Hawl residents have already been repatriated.

Rothenberg stressed the importance of dealing with detainees and displaced persons as a national security measure.

“The roots of ISIS came from the US detention facilities. You can think of al-Hawl like that,” Rothenberg said.

American officials, while optimistic about the long-term effects of their current results, agree that ridding the world of IS will be difficult. Still, after 20 years of continued fighting in Iraq, Gen. McFarlane said he is “laser-focused” on the mission of eradicating IS.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.