Who Are Israel’s New Defense and Foreign Ministers? Netanyahu Appoints Katz and Sa’ar to Key Posts

Strategic appointments come as Israel navigates conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday announced the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, his replacement with Israel Katz, the current foreign minister, and the appointment of Gideon Sa’ar as the new foreign minister, reshaping key leadership positions in his government as Israel continues to grapple with a multifront war involving Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The appointments come amid mounting regional and internal challenges. Netanyahu cited a lack of trust as the reason for dismissing Gallant, whose military background had shaped Israel’s strategy against escalating threats.

The reshuffle places Katz, a trusted Netanyahu ally and experienced minister, in charge of Israel’s defense at a critical juncture. A long-standing member of the Likud party, Katz has held several senior cabinet roles, including foreign affairs, finance, transportation, and intelligence. Meanwhile, Sa’ar returns to a high-profile position after a period of political maneuvering and shifting alliances. Known for his nationalist views and strong opposition to Palestinian statehood, Sa’ar’s appointment as foreign minister signals a continuation of Israel’s hard-line stance on regional and international issues.

Israel Katz: From Agriculture to Defense Ministry

Israel Katz, born in Ashkelon in 1955 to Holocaust survivor parents, grew up in Moshav Kfar Ahim. He completed his military service in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as a paratrooper and later studied at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, earning degrees in political science and international relations. During his time at university, Katz became politically active, chairing the students’ union and gaining attention for his strong nationalist views.

Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel … does not deserve to set foot on Israeli soil

Katz began his political career in the late 1980s and entered the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in 1998. He quickly rose within the ranks of the Likud party and served on several key parliamentary committees. His ministerial appointments over the years include:

Minister of Agriculture (2003-2006): Katz advocated for development in the Golan Heights and the expansion of settlements in the West Bank, supporting incentives and subsidies for settlers. He spearheaded efforts to hinder Ariel Sharon’s ability to pass and implement the Gaza disengagement plan but ultimately voted in favor of the withdrawal.

Katz advocated for development in the Golan Heights and the expansion of settlements in the West Bank, supporting incentives and subsidies for settlers. He spearheaded efforts to hinder Ariel Sharon’s ability to pass and implement the Gaza disengagement plan but ultimately voted in favor of the withdrawal. Minister of Transportation (2009-2020): Katz oversaw significant infrastructure projects, including expanding Israel’s highways and railways. He was also behind the controversial decision to Hebraize road signs, changing English and Arabic place names to reflect Hebrew pronunciations.

Katz oversaw significant infrastructure projects, including expanding Israel’s highways and railways. He was also behind the controversial decision to Hebraize road signs, changing English and Arabic place names to reflect Hebrew pronunciations. Minister of Intelligence and Foreign Affairs (2019-2020, 2024): As foreign minister, Katz focused on public diplomacy and countering international criticism of Israel’s military campaigns. He gained attention recently for declaring UN Secretary-General António Guterres persona non grata after Guterres failed to criticize Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel. “Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel … does not deserve to set foot on Israeli soil,” Katz declared.

As foreign minister, Katz focused on public diplomacy and countering international criticism of Israel’s military campaigns. He gained attention recently for declaring UN Secretary-General António Guterres persona non grata after Guterres failed to criticize Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel. “Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel … does not deserve to set foot on Israeli soil,” Katz declared. Minister of Finance (2020-2021): Katz’s tenure as finance minister coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, during which he introduced economic relief measures but faced criticism over Israel’s economic recovery strategy.

Despite his extensive political experience, Katz has never held a senior military command position, distinguishing him from his predecessor, Yoav Gallant, a former IDF general. His new role as defense minister will require him to navigate complex military and security issues, including ongoing conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah. Katz is known for his hard-line views on security, consistently opposing territorial concessions and favoring settlement expansion. He has also advocated for severing ties with the Palestinian Authority and promoting alternative solutions involving Jordanian and Egyptian cooperation.

Katz’s appointment reflects Netanyahu’s preference for loyalists who align with his nationalist agenda. His past actions, such as promoting public diplomacy campaigns targeting anti-Israel sentiment abroad, indicate a continuity of Netanyahu’s policies in his new defense role.

Gideon Sa’ar: A Political Journey of Shifting Alliances

Gideon Sa’ar, born Gideon Moshe Serchensky in Tel Aviv, has long been a prominent figure in Israeli politics. Sa’ar’s father, Shmuel, emigrated from Ukraine to Argentina before settling in Israel; his mother, Bruriah, was of Bukharian descent. Sa’ar served as an intelligence officer in the IDF’s Golani Brigade and later studied law at Tel Aviv University, where he began his legal career. Before entering politics, Sa’ar served as an aide to the attorney general and later as an adviser to the State Attorney’s office.

Sa’ar’s political career formally began in 2003 when he was elected to the Knesset as a member of the Likud party. He quickly became a prominent figure, holding several key ministerial positions over the years:

Minister of Education (2009-2013): During his tenure, Sa’ar implemented policies aimed at strengthening Jewish heritage education and promoting Israeli history in schools. He was recognized for pushing initiatives that emphasized national identity.

During his tenure, Sa’ar implemented policies aimed at strengthening Jewish heritage education and promoting Israeli history in schools. He was recognized for pushing initiatives that emphasized national identity. Minister of the Interior (2013-2014): Sa’ar worked on issues related to immigration, municipal governance, and law enforcement. His brief departure from politics in 2014 led to speculation about potential disagreements within the Likud party and rumors regarding his personal conduct, which he denied.

Sa’ar worked on issues related to immigration, municipal governance, and law enforcement. His brief departure from politics in 2014 led to speculation about potential disagreements within the Likud party and rumors regarding his personal conduct, which he denied. Return to Politics and Formation of New Hope (2017-2022): Sa’ar reentered the political arena, challenging Netanyahu for Likud leadership before breaking away to form his New Hope party. He positioned himself as an alternative for right-wing voters disillusioned with Netanyahu’s leadership, advocating for judicial reforms and opposing concessions to Palestinians.

Sa’ar reentered the political arena, challenging Netanyahu for Likud leadership before breaking away to form his New Hope party. He positioned himself as an alternative for right-wing voters disillusioned with Netanyahu’s leadership, advocating for judicial reforms and opposing concessions to Palestinians. Minister of Justice and Deputy Prime Minister (2021-2022): As part of a coalition government led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, Sa’ar played a critical role in efforts to reform Israel’s judiciary and limit the power of ultra-Orthodox parties.

Sa’ar’s relationship with Netanyahu has been marked by both rivalry and cooperation. While he has at times criticized Netanyahu’s leadership style and policy decisions, Sa’ar recently rejoined the government as a minister without portfolio, citing a sense of duty amid Israel’s ongoing security crises. His appointment as foreign minister reflects Netanyahu’s desire to consolidate control while maintaining a strong nationalist voice within his cabinet.

As foreign minister, Sa’ar will oversee a $146 million budget increase aimed at enhancing Israel’s global image. His portfolio will include countering anti-Israel sentiment abroad, especially on US college campuses, and navigating complex diplomatic relations. Sa’ar’s hawkish views on Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah align with Netanyahu’s policies, but he has shown a willingness to challenge the prime minister on judicial reforms and other issues.

Bibi will still be the main person who decides foreign policy

“Bibi will still be the main person who decides foreign policy,” observed former Deputy Prime Minister Dan Meridor, reflecting on Sa’ar’s expected role within the coalition. Nevertheless, Sa’ar’s independent streak and deep experience in governance could influence Israel’s foreign policy approach during his tenure.

Challenges Ahead for Katz and Sa’ar

The appointments of Katz and Sa’ar come at a pivotal moment for Israel, which faces external threats and internal divisions. Katz’s lack of military command experience contrasts with Gallant’s expertise, raising questions about his ability to lead during ongoing military operations. Sa’ar’s complex political history and shifting alliances could impact his effectiveness in building international support for Israel’s policies.