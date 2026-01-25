Pakistan’s Gen Z Hits a Wall of Inflation, Unemployment, and Censorship

Young Pakistanis are weighing disengagement or emigration as economic strain and political pressure squeeze opportunity and speech

[ISLAMABAD] With about 60% of its population under the age of 30, Pakistan is facing a generational test that may prove decisive for its economic, political, and social future. Generation Z—the country’s largest and most digitally connected cohort—has the potential to reshape the nation’s trajectory. But that potential is colliding with a combination of economic stagnation, political uncertainty, and growing restrictions on expression that are pushing many young people toward disengagement or emigration.

Often described by policymakers as a “youth bulge,” Pakistan’s young population is coming of age in a period marked less by optimism than by caution. Youth unemployment remains high, inflation has steadily eroded purchasing power, and secure jobs in the formal sector are increasingly difficult to find. For many young people, early adulthood is defined by risk avoidance rather than ambition, with stability and predictability taking precedence over aspiration.

At the same time, rising migration has gradually thinned the middle class, reinforcing a growing belief that hard work and education do not necessarily translate into upward mobility. Education itself, long seen as a pathway out of poverty, is failing many: literacy rates remain low, millions are still outside formal schooling, and gender disparities persist as girls drop out due to domestic pressures or early marriage, while boys enter the workforce early. The result is a widening skills gap that has left many young Pakistanis unprepared for a competitive, technology-driven economy—especially in marginalized regions such as Balochistan, where unemployment and long-standing grievances fuel exclusion.

Trust in state institutions has declined, and fears of repression discourage sustained activism. Social media remains a key outlet for expression despite growing restrictions, while for some, silence or emigration feels safer than confrontation. These pressures are compounded by rising mental health strains, climate-related disasters, and constant digital exposure, deepening anxiety, isolation, and a sense of falling behind.

Yet despite these constraints, Pakistan’s Gen Z has also shown resilience, adaptability, and creativity. Having grown up amid economic uncertainty, political instability, and rapid technological change, many young Pakistanis use digital platforms to create opportunities, express themselves, and pursue alternative paths—demonstrating a readiness to push for change if given meaningful support, trust, and long-term investment.

The tension between youthful frustration and official narratives came into sharp focus earlier this month, when Zorain Nizamani, a Ph.D. student studying in the United States, published an opinion piece in The Express Tribune describing the challenges facing Pakistan’s Gen Z. The article, which was critical of the country’s civil-military power structure without naming it directly, was removed within hours of publication.

Some readers interpreted the column as sympathetic to Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, though Nizamani did not state any political affiliation. Local media reported that the episode was taken seriously by the country’s establishment, and that the newspaper deleted the piece and contacted Nizamani’s family.

His parents, Qaisar Khan Nizamani and Fuzela Qaisar—both well-known television actors—publicly clarified that their son has no political affiliations and warned that some were trying to exploit him. Nizamani himself said the column was not written with any specific agenda.

Before the controversy, Nizamani was relatively unknown. Since the article’s removal, he has gained a following among young people, particularly in anti-government circles. Despite repeated requests, he declined to reply to The Media Line’s queries.

The episode unfolded as the military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations, had recently sent its director general, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, to address Gen Z students at universities and educational institutions with lectures focused on patriotism. Nizamani’s article appeared to push back against that messaging, tapping into a broader undercurrent of skepticism among young Pakistanis.

To better understand the pressures confronting this generation, The Media Line spoke with several analysts and young Pakistanis.

Qurat ul Ain, a master’s degree holder, told The Media Line that “patriotism often feels like a selective idea, one that asks ordinary citizens to sacrifice while those in privileged positions remain insulated from the consequences.”

She said that “when patriotism is used to discourage questioning and normalize hardship, it loses moral weight when sacrifices do not improve people’s lives.”

“Under constant economic stress and inequality, such calls for sacrifice feel hollow and inconsequential,” she added.

She also said that “Gen Z has inherited long-standing structural problems, including overpopulation, resource scarcity, and weak economic planning.”

“Education has become commercialized, degrees no longer ensure jobs, and merit is often overshadowed by status in an overcrowded market. Amid high inflation, even basic aspirations like home ownership, mobility, and financial independence now feel out of reach,” she said.

She warned that “the internet, meant to support learning and income, often hinders Gen Z due to slow speeds, disruptions, and regulatory uncertainty. For them, reliable digital access is essential, not optional.”

Qurat ul Ain said restrictions on digital platforms are driving many young people to consider leaving the country, motivated by survival and opportunity rather than disloyalty.

“With surveillance and a restrictive civic climate, dissent is limited to safer outlets like memes and satire. For many, silence is self-protection, not agreement,” she said.

Another Gen Z graduate, who requested anonymity, told The Media Line that a recent survey shows 67% of Pakistani youth are considering leaving the country, underscoring what he described as the urgent need to nurture and support this generation.

He said many young people are grappling with rising unemployment, inflation, and limited economic opportunities, creating deep uncertainty about their future.

According to him, these challenges—combined with broader social and political pressures—point to the need for policies that expand access to education, employment, and meaningful avenues for youth participation.

He added that it is unfortunate that when young people speak out against injustice, demand merit, accountability, or assert their rights, they are accused of being tools of a politician.

Anum J. Khan, a Lahore-based independent analyst and observer, told The Media Line that roughly 60% of Pakistan’s population is under 30, yet Gen Z faces far fewer opportunities for education, employment, and economic advancement than their numbers, skills, and expectations would suggest.

She said this digitally connected and socially aware cohort is entering adulthood during a period of economic instability.

Khan noted that the education-to-employment pipeline is broken despite the system producing graduates at scale. A persistent mismatch between academic training and labor market needs has left many young people underprepared for a technology-driven economy, she said.

She added that toxic workplace cultures and a widening gap between effort and reward have further deepened skepticism toward institutions.

“The fundamental error,” Khan said, “is assuming coercion produces loyalty. Gen Z and now Gen Alpha will not respond to moralistic exhortations when realities contradict them.”

“Restoring trust requires listening, responsiveness, and accountability. A viable middle ground requires shared risk, where policy costs are imposed on those in power, and spaces must exist where disagreement does not trigger professional, reputational, or personal punishment,” she said.

Muhammed Najeeb Jarral, a Rawalpindi-based political analyst, told The Media Line that “addressing the concerns of Gen Z is the state’s foremost responsibility. Ensuring access to education, jobs, and meaningful opportunities is vital not just for the youth but for national stability.”

He added, “As Pakistan moves into 2026 amid mounting economic and security pressures, the focus must shift from short-term crisis management to sustained, long-term solutions.”

“Empowering this generation is no longer a choice,” Jarral said. “It is a necessity for building a more inclusive and forward-looking future.”