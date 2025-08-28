‘The Mere Fact He Stands There Is a Symbolic Gain’: Syria’s Al-Sharaa Prepares UN Debut

Observers told The Media Line that the address could mark Syria’s reemergence on the world stage, but its impact depends on tone and content

[Damascus] For the first time in nearly six decades, a Syrian president will address the United Nations General Assembly.

President Ahmed al-Sharaa is scheduled to speak at the 80th session in New York this September, becoming the first Syrian leader to take the UN podium since President Nureddin al-Atassi in 1967.

Al-Sharaa is a former Islamist rebel commander who rose to prominence as the emir of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the successor to the al-Nusra Front. He formally cut HTS’s ties with al-Qaida in 2016 and gradually shifted into a political role. In December 2024, he led an offensive that toppled the Assad regime, becoming Syria’s de facto leader before being formally appointed interim president in January 2025.

Analysts say the upcoming address is more than symbolic. It signals Damascus’s effort to reclaim a place on the global stage while still facing Western sanctions, stalled reconstruction, and debates over its reintegration into the Arab world.

Since the 1967 Six-Day War, Syria’s presence at the UN had been limited to foreign ministers and permanent representatives—a void widely seen as a marker of international isolation. Now, al-Sharaa’s decision to appear in person is being read as a calculated shift.

Syrian politician Firas al-Khalidi told The Media Line that al-Sharaa’s speech carries multiple messages. “On the one hand, it signals Syria’s intention to play a direct role in shaping international debates; on the other, it is an attempt to reintroduce a new image of the government before global public opinion.”

Syrian diplomat and former Minister of Culture Riyad Naasan Agha also told The Media Line: “The Syrian presidential presence in New York reflects a strategic shift. After years of relying solely on diplomatic representation, there is now a clear decision to show that Damascus wants its voice heard directly from the head of state.”

Lebanese political analyst Dr. Karim al-Assad told The Media Line that the speech “will not be just a protocol return, but will be read as a test of Damascus’ ability to regain international legitimacy—especially if it includes calls for cooperation in reconstruction or regional settlements.”

Not everyone shares that optimism. Syrian researcher Samer al-Ali, based in Paris, told The Media Line that “the speech may receive symbolic applause, but the Western stance remains tied to complex files such as sanctions, refugees, and the political process.”

Inside Syria, many see the address as giving the government moral momentum and reinforcing its claim to a “natural international presence.” Abroad, observers say it signals Damascus’s willingness to open new channels with major powers at a time of shifting global alignments.

Political writer Hossam al-Khatib told The Media Line: “The mere fact that a Syrian president stands before the General Assembly after 58 years is, in itself, a symbolic gain—even if it does not directly alter political equations.”

Expectations are that al-Sharaa will call for reconstruction assistance, demand the lifting of sanctions, and appeal for broader regional cooperation. Western and Arab capitals are expected to scrutinize his words for signs of political flexibility in exchange for economic relief.

If al-Sharaa strikes a conciliatory tone, the address could mark the beginning of Syria’s reintegration into the international fold. If it is defiant, analysts warn, the return will remain largely symbolic.

Nearly six decades after Syria’s last presidential speech at the UN, al-Sharaa’s appearance raises a pivotal question: is Damascus preparing for a genuine new chapter—or staging a symbolic comeback?