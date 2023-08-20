Donate
11 Laborers in Pakistan Killed in Explosion Near Afghan Border
11 Laborers in Pakistan Killed in Explosion Near Afghan Border

The Media Line Staff
08/20/2023

An explosion late Saturday night took the lives of 11 laborers in the northwest region of Pakistan, near the Afghan border. Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar confirmed the attack, expressing his condolences and condemnation via the social media platform X. Rehan Khattak, the deputy commissioner of North Waziristan, the district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where the explosion took place, identified the cause as a suspected improvised explosive device (IED). The device was detonated under a truck transporting workers to a construction site. Khattak further said, “They were working at an army post that is under construction … an IED exploded under a vehicle carrying the laborers.” No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

