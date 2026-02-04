12 Israelis, Including IDF Reservists, Indicted in Gaza Smuggling Scheme That Prosecutors Say Aided Hamas

Twelve Israelis—among them IDF reservists and civilians—were indicted this week in what prosecutors describe as a smuggling operation to move banned goods into the Gaza Strip during the war, activity authorities say provided material benefit to Hamas.

The cases, filed in the Beersheba District Court, outline a system in which access at crossing points and military credentials were used to move shipments that would otherwise have been barred. Prosecutors allege the suspects knew the merchandise could reach Hamas and contribute to its ability to continue fighting.

All defendants face charges that include aiding the enemy during wartime, financing terror activity, fraud, tax offenses, and violations of Israel’s Counter-Terrorism Law. That offense carries a statutory penalty of death or life imprisonment. Prosecutors are also seeking seizure of assets, including property, vehicles, and bank funds.

The indictments detail how the network allegedly presented entries into Gaza as routine operational or humanitarian movements while concealing the true nature of the cargo. According to investigators, several defendants were serving reservists who allowed vehicles and convoys through inspection points without standard checks. In certain instances, payments were allegedly made in return for passage, forming the basis for bribery charges alongside terror-related offenses.

Among the items moved into Gaza were cartons of cigarettes and tobacco, smartphones, batteries, communication cables, vehicle parts, and additional equipment, some defined as dual-use with possible military applications. The goods were valued in the millions of shekels.

Prosecutors say cigarette trafficking played a particularly significant role because tobacco is barred from entering Gaza due to its high resale value. Authorities allege Hamas has generated hundreds of millions of shekels by taxing illicit cigarette sales since the start of the war, revenue they say helped maintain its governing capacity in the Strip.

Israel’s Security Agency (Shin Bet) warned that such smuggling routes not only strengthen Hamas financially but also create channels that could be used in future attacks against Israel and its forces.