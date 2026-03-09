16 Lightly Injured by Hezbollah Missile in Central Israel

Hezbollah launched missiles toward central Israel on Monday afternoon, injuring civilians and damaging buildings and infrastructure in several locations, according to Israeli emergency services, police, and hospital officials.

Magen David Adom said 16 people were lightly wounded in the attack. Most of the casualties were reported in Ramle, where a missile strike damaged a daycare facility. Paramedics treated 14 people there who were described as being in good condition.

Additional injuries occurred in the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council area, where two people were lightly hurt after another missile impact, Magen David Adom said.

Police said a missile struck what officers described as “an open area in the Mateh Yehuda [Regional Council] area,” adding that “damage was caused to infrastructure.

Hezbollah said it had targeted a communications installation in the Haela Valley near Beit Shemesh. In a statement, the group said it fired a “barrage of precision missiles” at what it described as a “satellite communications station.”

The facility struck in the area is not a military installation but a civilian site operated by the European company SES.

Emergency crews and police continued assessing damage and responding to the impact sites following the attack, while medical teams treated those injured in the missile strikes.