Donate
Light Theme
Log In
16 Sailors Held After Iran Intercepts Oil Vessel in Persian Gulf 
An oil tanker (R) and a cargo vessel are pictured in the Persian Gulf near the seaport city of Bushehr in Bushehr Province, southern Iran, on April 29, 2024. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

16 Sailors Held After Iran Intercepts Oil Vessel in Persian Gulf 

The Media Line Staff
12/25/2025

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has seized a foreign-crewed oil tanker in the Gulf. The armed group alleged the tanker was carrying about 4 million liters of smuggled fuel. IRGC naval units intercepted the vessel as it was leaving Iranian territorial waters in the Persian Gulf, and authorities say the cargo was taken on from smaller vessels and intended for illegal sale outside the country. 

According to Iranian officials, the tanker’s 16 crew members are all foreign nationals. They have been detained and referred to judicial authorities on suspicion of involvement in fuel smuggling, though Iran has not released information on their nationalities. Officials have also not disclosed the ship’s flag, owner, commercial operator, or intended destination at the time of the seizure. 

Iranian sources have not reported any casualties or damage to the vessel during the operation. There are also no confirmed reports of foreign naval forces intervening in connection with the seizure, and no foreign government has publicly claimed ownership of the tanker. 

Iranian authorities describe the fuel on board as contraband moved through a network that uses smaller craft to load larger tankers offshore, taking advantage of Iran’s heavily subsidized domestic fuel prices. Officials present the seizure as part of ongoing efforts to combat large-scale maritime fuel smuggling in the Gulf and surrounding waters. 

 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

 

News Updates
fuel smuggling
Iran
IRGC
Persian Gulf
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods