2 Killed, 1 Seriously Wounded as Iranian Cluster Missile Hits Central Israel; 6 Impact Sites Reported 

Two people were killed, and several others seriously wounded Monday when an Iranian cluster missile scattered multiple explosive fragments across central Israel, creating at least six impact sites across the region, according to emergency services and police.

One of the fatal strikes hit a construction site, where emergency teams found two men unconscious with severe shrapnel injuries. Medics attempted resuscitation but pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene. The second was taken to the hospital in serious and unstable condition and was later pronounced dead.

Paramedic Liz Goral of Magen David Adom (MDA) said ambulance crews were dispatched to several locations across central Israel immediately after warning sirens sounded, Channel N12 reported.

“Immediately after the sirens, MDA received reports of several scenes in central Israel and we set out to search them all. One of the scenes was a construction site. It was a very difficult scene.”

Goral continued, “The two injured were lying unconscious and suffering from severe shrapnel injuries. After performing resuscitation efforts, we had to pronounce a man about 40 years old dead, and we evacuated the second victim to the hospital in intensive care condition.”

Authorities said the attack involved a dispersal missile that created multiple impact zones across a wide area.

MDA medic Ben Zion Techober told Walla. “This is a very large construction site that was mostly hit by shrapnel. There were about 40 workers on the site. As far as I understand, there are underground parking areas around the site, but unfortunately, the man who was killed and the person who was seriously injured did not enter the protected area.”

A police spokesman said officers identified six separate sites likely created by the missile, and the sites are under full control of the Israel Police, together with emergency and rescue forces, but the searches are continuing to locate casualties.

Additional damage was reported in Holon and Bat Yam. Police said a sports hall roof collapsed in Holon after being struck by debris, though no injuries were reported there.