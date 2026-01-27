3 French Tourists Killed, 2 Injured After Boat Capsized Off Mutrah in Oman

Three French tourists were killed Tuesday morning when a tour boat overturned in rough waters off Mutrah in Oman’s Muscat Governorate, authorities said.

The Royal Oman Police reported that the vessel was carrying 23 French tourists along with the captain and a tour guide when it capsized about 2.5 nautical miles, or roughly four kilometers, from Sultan Qaboos Port in the Gulf of Oman. Two additional passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Lt. Col. Mohammed Al Hashami, spokesman for the Royal Oman Police, said the emergency operations center received the distress call at approximately 9:15 a.m., and coast guard units reached the site within five minutes.

“Coast guard teams reached the scene within five minutes after receiving the emergency call,” he told Oman TV.

Rescue efforts were aided by nearby tourist boats that helped pull survivors from the water. A specialized marine diving and rescue team later located the missing passengers and transferred survivors for medical evaluation.

“The survivors were feeling cold, and we checked their health condition. All of them in good condition. We received the three bodies,” Captain Ali Al Farsi of the Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority told Oman’s General Radio.

He added, “The Omani boat captain and the tour guide, who is a foreigner, are in good condition. We noticed a negligence in safety protocol.”

Authorities said some of the rescued passengers were elderly and experienced panic and cold exposure after being immersed in the sea.

Al Hashami noted that rough seas and elevated waves may have contributed to the incident but emphasized that an official investigation is ongoing. “Tourist boats might be affected by waves, but there is an investigation to be carried out to determine the cause of the incident,” he said.

He and other officials urged tour operators and visitors to follow maritime safety procedures, including wearing life jackets, especially during unstable weather conditions.