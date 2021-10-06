3rd Tanker of Iranian Oil Bound for Lebanon Docks in Syria

A third tanker of Iranian oil heading to Lebanon docked in Syria, according to TankerTrackers, an oil shipment tracking service. The Fortune, an Iranian-flagged tanker, arrived in the northern Syrian Baniyas port on Wednesday. Two previous shipments of Iranian oil bound for Hizbullah in Lebanon also docked in Syria and were taken by trucks overland to Lebanon.

“In addition to Iranian crude oil, Baniyas has received a larger-than-usual delivery of Russian fuel. What’s unique is that it wasn’t for navy in Tartus,” TankerTrackers tweeted Wednesday.

Lebanon is facing twin economic and political crises. Iran is under US sanctions that prevent such oil shipments.

Hizbullah announced in August that it would import the Iranian oil in order to help ease the shortage of fuel in Lebanon. Lebanon’s economic crisis, which has seen the value of the Lebanese pound fall by about 90%, has left it unable to import needed goods, including fuel.

Hizbullah has said it will donate fuel oil to institutions in need, such as government hospitals and other facilities, and sell it at an “appropriate price” to other essential institutions. The terror group could make a tidy profit from such sales.