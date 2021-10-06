Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
3rd Tanker of Iranian Oil Bound for Lebanon Docks in Syria
The Iranian-flagged Fortune tanker ship is believed to be carrying a shipment of Iranian oil to Hizbullah in Lebanoin via Syrua. (VesselFinder)
News Updates
Hizbullah
Iranian oil
Lebanon
Syria
oil tanker

3rd Tanker of Iranian Oil Bound for Lebanon Docks in Syria

The Media Line Staff
10/06/2021

A third tanker of Iranian oil heading to Lebanon docked in Syria, according to TankerTrackers, an oil shipment tracking service. The Fortune, an Iranian-flagged tanker, arrived in the northern Syrian Baniyas port on Wednesday. Two previous shipments of Iranian oil bound for Hizbullah in Lebanon also docked in Syria and were taken by trucks overland to Lebanon.

“In addition to Iranian crude oil, Baniyas has received a larger-than-usual delivery of Russian fuel. What’s unique is that it wasn’t for navy in Tartus,” TankerTrackers tweeted Wednesday.

Lebanon is facing twin economic and political crises. Iran is under US sanctions that prevent such oil shipments.

Hizbullah announced in August that it would import the Iranian oil in order to help ease the shortage of fuel in Lebanon. Lebanon’s economic crisis, which has seen the value of the Lebanese pound fall by about 90%, has left it unable to import needed goods, including fuel.

Hizbullah has said it will donate fuel oil to institutions in need, such as government hospitals and other facilities, and sell it at an “appropriate price” to other essential institutions. The terror group could make a tidy profit from such sales.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.