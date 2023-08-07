4 Syrian Soldiers, 2 Iran-Backed Fighters Killed in Israeli Strikes

Pre-dawn Israeli air raids near Damascus resulted in the deaths of four Syrian soldiers and two fighters backed by Iran on Monday, according to a war monitor. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the strikes were aimed at Syrian regime forces and the military positions and arms depots of Tehran-supported armed groups. Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Observatory, confirmed that “four Syrian soldiers, including one officer, as well as two Iran-backed fighters, were killed in airstrikes.” He also noted that two regime forces and five foreign fighters were injured, four of them critically. The areas struck, close to the capital, included Damascus International Airport, Dimas Airport, and Kisweh, resulting in the destruction of ammunition and weapon depots of the Iran-backed groups. State media earlier on Monday reported four soldiers killed and four wounded in the strikes.