5 MDA Ambulances Delivered to Druze Medical Teams Across Syrian Border

Five decommissioned Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulances have been delivered to Druze medical teams in southern Syria in a coordinated humanitarian effort involving the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, and the Israel Defense Forces.

The vehicles, no longer in operational use in Israel, were refurbished and equipped with medical kits for emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and physicians before being handed over for use in Druze villages near the border. The transfer included hands-on training provided by MDA EMTs from Israel’s Druze community, who instructed local teams on operating the ambulances and using the equipment safely and effectively.

The handover was marked by a ceremony attended by MDA Deputy Director General of Operations Gil Moshkowitz, Safwan Marich, head of the Emergency and Security Division at the Fellowship, and other senior officials. The initiative is part of a broader effort by the Fellowship to assist Druze and Christian communities in Syria through medical aid, food distribution, and the establishment of clinics in villages within the buffer zone. Additional shipments of medications and equipment have also reached hospitals in the As-Suwayda region.

Senior MDA EMTs Samer Safadi and Assam Masoud, who led the training sessions, described the mission as deeply meaningful. “This is a very important mission to assist the Druze in Syria. We held several courses for Syrian EMTs who came here and explained to them how to provide care in an ambulance. We are very happy to take part in this important mission to help our brothers, our families who are in southern Syria and in all the Druze villages. This is a very moving event. Thank you to everyone who donated and helped save lives.”

Yael Eckstein, president of the Fellowship, said the initiative reflects a partnership rooted in responsibility. Marich added that the cooperation demonstrates shared values in supporting vulnerable communities across the border.

MDA leaders Gilad Erdan and Eli Bin said the transfer reflects the organization’s longstanding commitment to saving lives without regard to borders, describing the move as both historic and an expression of the bond between Israel and the Druze community.