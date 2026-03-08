6 Israelis Wounded, 1 Seriously, as Iranian Cluster Missiles Strike Central Israel

Six Israelis were wounded Sunday afternoon, one seriously, when Iranian cluster missiles struck central Israel, according to United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom, as the ongoing war between Israel and Iran continued into its eighth day.

Emergency services reported that the attack left six people injured. Among them were a 40-year-old man listed in serious condition, a 25-year-old man in moderate condition, and a 56-year-old man who sustained light injuries. The remaining casualties were also treated for light wounds.

The Israel Fire and Rescue Authority said its teams were deployed to two primary fragment impact locations in central Israel linked to a cluster munition. Firefighters were working at the sites as part of the response to the strike.

סולימאן מסוודה: זירת הפגיעה בתל אביב.

Earlier Sunday, five separate missile barrages were fired toward Israel beginning around 2 a.m. local time. Those earlier launches did not result in serious injuries. Later in the afternoon, a seventh volley was also launched, though initial reports indicated it did not cause casualties or significant damage.

Israel’s Health Ministry said Sunday that 1,619 people have required hospital treatment since the war with Iran began.

Of those injured during the conflict, 87 remain hospitalized. Four patients are in critical condition, including two whose injuries were caused directly by Iranian missile strikes. Another 31 people are being treated for moderate injuries, while 50 patients are listed with light wounds. Two additional patients are currently undergoing medical evaluation.

Emergency services and rescue teams continued to monitor impact sites and provide medical assistance as authorities assessed the latest round of missile attacks.