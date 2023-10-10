The Media Line Stands Out

6-Month Conflict Leaves 19 Million Sudanese Children Out of School
News Updates
Sudan
military conflict
UNICEF
Save the Children
education crisis

6-Month Conflict Leaves 19 Million Sudanese Children Out of School

The Media Line Staff
10/10/2023

An alarming 19 million children in Sudan are currently out of school as the country’s military conflict nears its six-month anniversary, according to a joint press release from UNICEF and Save the Children on Monday. Of these, approximately 6.5 million have lost educational access due to escalating violence, resulting in the closure of at least 10,400 schools in conflict zones.

Another 5.5 million children in less volatile regions are awaiting confirmation from local authorities on when their schools can reopen. Nearly half of Sudan’s total population consists of its 23 million children. Before the April 15 outbreak of hostilities, around 7 million were already not attending school. If current conditions persist, the agencies warn that no child in Sudan will be able to return to education in the coming months, leaving them vulnerable to dangers like displacement, recruitment by armed groups, and sexual violence.

The agencies also reported a sharp decline in social services spending since the conflict started, with teachers in almost all states going unpaid and educational resources dwindling. UNICEF and Save the Children are urging both the Sudanese government and the international community to act, emphasizing the dire need for educational and psychosocial support for Sudan’s youth.

