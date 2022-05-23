6 Palestinian Prison Escapees Get Additional Jail Time

The six Palestinians who broke out of a high-security prison in Israel were sentenced to five additional years of jail time for their escape. They were also issued an eight-month probation and a fine. Five other inmates who weer convicted of assisting the escapees with their plan were sentenced to four additional years in jail and three months to six months of probation.

The prisoners, who were all either convicted or accused of terrorist acts, escaped in September from the Gilboa Prison in northern Israel after digging a tunnel from the bathroom in their cell using kitchen utensils. They were recaptured several days later.