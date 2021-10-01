Americans need to understand the Middle East
$7 Billion Expo 2020 Opens in Dubai
People visit the site of Expo 2020 on September 30, 2021, on the day of its opening in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai. (Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
10/01/2021

The Expo 2020 opened in Dubai on Thursday, after being postponed for a year due to the world coronavirus pandemic. The $7 billion expo was inaugurated by the country’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with an opening ceremony that included fireworks, light displays and live music.

Some 25 million visitors are expected to view the expo over the next six months. Some 190 countries are participating in the event, including Israel. Visitors to the expo must be vaccinated or produce a negative PCR test to enter. Masks and social distancing also are required.

The world expo is held in a different country every five years.

