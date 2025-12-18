7 Men Arrested in Sydney Over Suspected Violent Plot: No proven Link to Bondi Terror Attack Yet

Australian police in New South Wales (NSW) have arrested seven men after intercepting two cars in Sydney over suspicions of a possible upcoming attack but authorities say there are currently no proven ties to the recent Bondi Beach terror incident. The men were reportedly heading toward Bondi Beach and are now assisting police with ongoing counterterrorism inquiries.

Tactical officers from NSW police intercepted two vehicles in the southwest Sydney suburb of Liverpool after receiving intelligence that a violent act might be planned. Footage published by multiple outlets shows armed officers ramming a small white hatchback, then detaining several men on the roadway with their hands restrained.

Police have not yet publicly announced specific charges or detailed the nature of the alleged planned attack.

Officials emphasize that while the timing and direction of travel have raised concern, any link to the earlier mass casualty event remains unproven and is a key focus of current inquiries.

Community safety remains the priority according to officials, and visible heavily armed operations may continue while they assess any broader network or copycat risks stemming from the Bondi attack.